Andalas Energy and Power PLC

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC

(ADL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 11:10:53 am
0.165 GBp   --.--%
Andalas Energy and Power : Notice of AGM

11/01/2019 | 11:53am EDT

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

( the 'Company')

Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

Andalas Energy and Power plc, announces that, further to the publication of its Final Results on 31 October 2019, the Company has posted the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and the associated Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP on 25 November 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the associated Form of Proxy will be uploaded to the Company's website at: http://www.andalasenergy.co.uk/

For further information, please contact:

Simon Gorringe

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

Tel: +44 1624 681250

Graham Smith

FIM Capital Limited

Tel: +44 1624 681250

Roland Cornish/ James Biddle

Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 20 7628 3396

Colin Rowbury

Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 207 399 9427

Christian Dennis

Optiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3411 1881

Disclaimer

Andalas Energy and Power plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 15:52:04 UTC
