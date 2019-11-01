Andalas Energy and Power : Notice of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc
( the 'Company')
Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting
Andalas Energy and Power plc, announces that, further to the publication of its Final Results on 31 October 2019, the Company has posted the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and the associated Form of Proxy to shareholders.
The AGM will be held at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP on 25 November 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
The Notice of AGM and the associated Form of Proxy will be uploaded to the Company's website at: http://www.andalasenergy.co.uk/
For further information, please contact:
Simon Gorringe
Andalas Energy and Power Plc
Tel: +44 1624 681250
Graham Smith
FIM Capital Limited
Tel: +44 1624 681250
Roland Cornish/ James Biddle
Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
|
Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian Dennis
Optiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)
Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
