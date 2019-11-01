Andalas Energy and Power : Notice of AGM

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

( the 'Company')

Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

Andalas Energy and Power plc, announces that, further to the publication of its Final Results on 31 October 2019, the Company has posted the Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and the associated Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The AGM will be held at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP on 25 November 2019 at 10.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the associated Form of Proxy will be uploaded to the Company's website at: http://www.andalasenergy.co.uk/

For further information, please contact: