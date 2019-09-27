Log in
ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC

(ADL)
27 September 2019
0.13 GBp   +4.00%
Andalas Energy and Power : Operations Update

09/27/2019 | 03:28am EDT

27 September 2019

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

('Andalas' or the 'Company')

Operations Update

Andalas Energy and Power Plc, the AIM traded upstream oil and gas company (AIM: ADL), is pleased to announce an operations update on the Betun Selo KSO, in which it has a production interest further to the agreement announced on 21 June 2019. The Company is currently undertaking a 4-well workover programme on the project.

· Workover of the BTN 03 well has commenced. All permits have been received from Pertamina and SKKMIGAS.

· Commissioning of the new water injection pump is ongoing. A further announcement will be made once this is in operation and production across the 4 wells is at a stabilised level.

Andalas Energy, CEO, Simon Gorringe said 'We are pleased with the progresss at Betun Selo especially now that we have secured all of the permits for BTN 03 and have commenced the workover. We look forward to combining the production from BTN 03 with the other 3-wells plus the yet to be commissioned water injection pump to enable us to reach and, I hope,exceed our target production rate of 150 bopd (gross).'

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gregor Mawhinney. Mr. Mawhinney is consulting for Andalas, acting in the role of Vice President Operations. He has 40 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and a member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL).

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Gorringe

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

Tel: +44 1624 681250

Graham Smith

FIM Capital Limited

Tel: +44 1624 681250

Roland Cornish/ James Biddle

Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 20 7628 3396

Colin Rowbury

Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 207 399 9427

Christian Dennis

Optiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3411 1881

Disclaimer

Andalas Energy and Power plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 07:27:08 UTC
