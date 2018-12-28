Andalas Energy and Power Plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 December 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

(‘Andalas’ or the ‘Company’)

Director’s Dealing

Andalas Energy and Power PLC announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of the Company made by, Simon Gorringe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On 27 December 2018, Mr Gorringe acquired 3,000,000 Andalas ordinary shares at a price of 0.66 pence per share, representing 0.82% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Following the acquisition, Mr Gorringe now holds an interest of 5,057,503 Andalas ordinary shares, representing approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Simon Gorringe said, “My purchase of shares today reflects my belief that Andalas is well positioned having made significant progress in securing an exciting future for the Company.”

“I believe in the potential of Andalas; we have the right strategy, an excellent team and we have a portfolio of opportunities each with near term activity. My acquisition of shares is in addition to other commitments made by myself, and the rest of the executive directors, to support Andalas as we progress to delivering on our projects in 2019. Since the board changes in April 2018, the executive Directors have sought to preserve the Company’s cash by keeping costs tightly under control, including continuing to only be paid part of their salary entitlement, which is alongside the directors write off of $300,000 of contractual unpaid salaries that was announced on 22 May 2018.”

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR).

