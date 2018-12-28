Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andalas Energy and Power PLC    ADL   IM00BZ7PNY71

ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC (ADL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/27 05:35:26 pm
0.675 GBp   +8.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andalas Energy and Power Plc : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 08:01am CET

28 December 2018

Andalas Energy and Power Plc

(‘Andalas’ or the ‘Company’)

Director’s Dealing

Andalas Energy and Power PLC announces the following dealing in the ordinary shares of the Company made by, Simon Gorringe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On 27 December 2018, Mr Gorringe acquired 3,000,000 Andalas ordinary shares at a price of 0.66 pence per share, representing 0.82% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Following the acquisition, Mr Gorringe now holds an interest of 5,057,503 Andalas ordinary shares, representing approximately 1.4% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

Simon Gorringe said, “My purchase of shares today reflects my belief that Andalas is well positioned having made significant progress in securing an exciting future for the Company.”

“I believe in the potential of Andalas; we have the right strategy, an excellent team and we have a portfolio of opportunities each with near term activity.   My acquisition of shares is in addition to other commitments made by myself, and the rest of the executive directors, to support Andalas as we progress to delivering on our projects in 2019.  Since the board changes in April 2018, the executive Directors have sought to preserve the Company’s cash by keeping costs tightly under control, including continuing to only be paid part of their salary entitlement, which is alongside the directors write off of $300,000 of contractual unpaid salaries that was announced on 22 May 2018.”

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR).  Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Gorringe Andalas Energy and Power Plc Tel: +62 21 2965 5800
Roland Cornish/ James Biddle Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)		 Tel: +44 20 7628 3396
Colin Rowbury
 		 Novum Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		 Tel: +44 207 399 9427
Christian Dennis Optiva Securities Limited
(Joint Broker)		 Tel: +44 20 3411 1881
Stefania Barbaglio Cassiopeia Services Limited                                       (Public Relations) Stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com

   

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a. Name Simon Gorringe
2 Reason for notification   
a. Position/Status Executive Director
b. Initial notification/
Amendment		 Initial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Name Andalas Energy and Power PLC
b. LEI
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		 Ordinary Shares
b. Nature of the transaction On market Purchase
c. Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0066 GBP 3,000,000
d. Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
3,000,000
0.0066 GBP
e. Date of the transaction 27/12/2018
f. Place of the transaction UK

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER P
08:01aANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12/27ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Update on Bunga Mas
PR
12/19ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Colter programme update
PR
12/17ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Eagle licence extension
PR
12/10ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Update on Eagle investment
PR
11/19ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER : Investor Event
PU
11/13ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Update on Colter well programme
PR
10/22ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Company presentation
AQ
10/19ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER : Company Presentation
PU
10/02ANDALAS ENERGY AND POWER PLC : - Issue of options
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.