ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Andeavor Logistics LP - ANDX

06/02/2019 | 11:41pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) to MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Andeavor will receive only 1.135 shares of MPLX for each share of Andeavor that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-andx/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP
06/02ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
05/10MPLX LP : Announces Agreement to Acquire Andeavor Logistics LP
AQ
05/09ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial..
AQ
05/09ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Marathon Petroleum combines midstream units in $9bn deal
AQ
05/08Marathon Petroleum's Midstream Limited Partnerships to Combine
DJ
05/08ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Marathon Petroleum combines midstream operations for $9B
AQ
05/08ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/08ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05/08MPLX LP : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/08ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 547 M
EBIT 2019 967 M
Net income 2019 700 M
Debt 2019 5 576 M
Yield 2019 11,8%
P/E ratio 2019 12,40
P/E ratio 2020 10,96
EV / Sales 2019 5,55x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 8 568 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory James Goff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Sterin President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Don J. Sorensen Senior Vice President-Operations
James H. Lamanna Independent Director
Raymond John Bromark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDEAVOR LOGISTICS LP7.36%8 568
ENBRIDGE INC17.02%74 484
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.42%61 039
KINDER MORGAN INC29.71%45 162
TC ENERGY CORP35.16%45 013
WILLIAMS COMPANIES20.77%31 966
