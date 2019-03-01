Andeavor Logistics LP : 2018 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

FINDLAY, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) today announced that the company's 2018 investor tax packages are now available on its website, http://www.andeavorlogistics.com. Investors may select the Investor Resources & Tax link under the Investors tab, or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/andeavor.

Additionally, the company plans to mail tax packages around March 8, 2019. Questions regarding the Tax Reporting Package for the year ended December 31, 2018, can be addressed by contacting 877-259-6330 (toll free).

About Andeavor Logistics LP

Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contact:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

