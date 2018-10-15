Andeavor Logistics LP : to Release Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results On November 7

Log in
10/15/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) will release its 2018 third-quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. ANDX will live broadcast its conference call with senior executives regarding its financial results and provide an update on company operations at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting Andeavor Logistics' website at www.andeavorlogistics.com and clicking on the "Investors" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online. Replays of the conference call will be available on the company's website through Wednesday, November 21.

About Andeavor Logistics LP
Andeavor Logistics LP is a fee-based, full-service, diversified midstream logistics company, with integrated assets across the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. Andeavor Logistics operates through three business segments: Terminalling and Transportation, Gathering and Processing, and Wholesale. The Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of marine terminals, refined product truck terminals, rail terminals, dedicated storage facilities and transportation pipelines. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of crude oil gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas gathering pipelines, processing facilities and fractionation facilities. The Wholesale segment consists of a fee-based fuel wholesale business. Andeavor Logistics is a Delaware limited partnership headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:
Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andeavor-logistics-to-release-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-november-7-300730925.html

SOURCE Andeavor Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2018
