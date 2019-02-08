08-02-19: Directors Shareholding 2019

Andrews Sykes Group plc (the "Company")

Director / PDMR Shareholding

On 8 February 2018, the Company was advised that, as a consequence of his daughter reaching 18 years of age, the interest of Jean-Pierre Murray, a non-executive director of the Company, in ordinary shares of one pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") should no longer include the 37,850 Ordinary Shares held directly by his daughter. Jean-Pierre Murray's resultant interest is, therefore, 1,160,886 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.75 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares.

Enquiries:

Andrews Sykes Group plc Mark Calderbank

+44 (0)1902 328 700

GCA Altium (Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7484 4040

Tim Richardson