Andrews Sykes : COVID-19 Update – 27th March

We are continuing to follow Government directives relating to the COVID-19 virus and we are taking the necessary actions to provide our staff and customers with the best solutions to the changing situation. Although many of our staff are now working from home, we are still ensuring that emergency and urgent deliveries can be carried out as safely as possible.

Andrews Sykes provides hire solutions to many essential services including: the Health Sector, Communications networks, water industry, emergency services and many more. We will prioritise these services at all times.

Our depots are currently able to provide a service across the whole of the UK. Inbound calls are being answered promptly and all enquiries are being handled in the normal way. We have large stocks of air conditioners, heaters, pumps and dehumidifiers available for hire, along with specialist boilers and chillers for larger applications.

If for any reason you have any difficulty in contacting us by phone you can complete an enquiry form here and we will get back to you. Our 0800 211611 phone line remains available 24/7 for all emergency calls. To contact your local depot, it may be easier to call them direct, a full list of depot numbers can be found by clicking here.

Deliveries and collections, to and from our locations, can now only be made by prior arrangement, if you need to delivery goods or collect equipment from any of our branches, please call them first and make the necessary arrangements.

