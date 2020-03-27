Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/27 07:44:31 am
520 GBp   +16.85%
09:13aANDREWS SYKES : COVID-19 Update – 27th March
PU
05:38a27-03-20 : Announcement
PU
03/24ANDREWS SYKES : Latest COVID-19 update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : COVID-19 Update – 27th March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:13am EDT

We are continuing to follow Government directives relating to the COVID-19 virus and we are taking the necessary actions to provide our staff and customers with the best solutions to the changing situation. Although many of our staff are now working from home, we are still ensuring that emergency and urgent deliveries can be carried out as safely as possible.

Andrews Sykes provides hire solutions to many essential services including: the Health Sector, Communications networks, water industry, emergency services and many more. We will prioritise these services at all times.

Our depots are currently able to provide a service across the whole of the UK. Inbound calls are being answered promptly and all enquiries are being handled in the normal way. We have large stocks of air conditioners, heaters, pumps and dehumidifiers available for hire, along with specialist boilers and chillers for larger applications.

If for any reason you have any difficulty in contacting us by phone you can complete an enquiry form here and we will get back to you. Our 0800 211611 phone line remains available 24/7 for all emergency calls. To contact your local depot, it may be easier to call them direct, a full list of depot numbers can be found by clicking here.

Deliveries and collections, to and from our locations, can now only be made by prior arrangement, if you need to delivery goods or collect equipment from any of our branches, please call them first and make the necessary arrangements.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 13:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
09:13aANDREWS SYKES : COVID-19 Update – 27th March
PU
05:38a27-03-20 : Announcement
PU
03/24ANDREWS SYKES : Latest COVID-19 update
PU
01/23ANDREWS SYKES : University building seeks Andrews Boiler Hire
PU
01/20ANDREWS SYKES : Anaerobic digestion site requires Andrews Boiler Hire
PU
01/1515-01-20 : Management change
PU
2019ANDREWS SYKES : Heat for Hire responds to aircraft maintenance service
PU
2019ANDREWS SYKES : Happy retirement after 38 years' service
PU
2019ANDREWS SYKES : British Rally Championship driver Russell Brookes passes away.
PU
2019ANDREWS SYKES : Boilers provides solution for nursing home
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Marie-Claire Leon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC-28.23%228
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-23.12%10 088
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-47.33%2 844
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-0.31%2 397
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-31.52%1 986
MCGRATH RENTCORP-28.33%1 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group