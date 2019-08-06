Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : Chillers add new 250kW unit to expansive range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:15am EDT

As the country's largest supplier of specialist chiller solutions, we are constantly looking to upgrade our hire fleet to ensure customers have a broad selection of units to choose from. A longstanding commitment to improving our range and satisfying the demands of clients has prompted us to introduce a new 250kW chiller.

Specifically designed for use in specialist process applications, general air conditioning or large areas requiring cooling, the 250kW chiller has the capacity to reduce temperatures to as low as -5°C.

We continue to take our environmental obligations seriously and have adopted measures to ensure this product complies with all EU legislation. The 250kW model uses R410A refrigerant gas which keeps costs low without contributing to ozone depletion. In addition, the unit features multi-scroll compressors to ensure power consumption is minimised - underlining the chiller's efficiency even when operating at full capacity.

An internal water pump ensures that no external power supply is required while quick release couplings guarantee swift installation in emergency situations.

[Attachment]

Other features and benefits include:

- Economical operation for low running costs

- Capable of reducing temperatures to as low as -5°C

- Fast connecting lines for swift installation

- Lifting frame to aid manoeuvrability

- Flow switch for fault protection and reduced maintenance

- Digital controllers compatible with BMS systems and remote monitoring

Carl Webb, UK Operations Director, says: 'We're pleased to be adding another chiller to our hire fleet which combines high levels of performance with unparalleled reliability and affordable running costs.

'The 250kW chiller perfectly complements a range that already offers 200kW and 375kW units and provides even greater flexibility to clients requiring cooling capacities that fall somewhere between those two variables.'

If you'd like more information on our latest chiller unit or any other product within our hire fleet, call us today on 0800 211 611. Our experienced sale team can talk you through a potential requirement over the phone and give preliminary quotations based on the unique components of your project.

View full case study

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
04:15aANDREWS SYKES : Chillers add new 250kW unit to expansive range
PU
07/30ANDREWS SYKES : Summer pop-up event runs smoothly thanks to Andrews Air Conditio..
PU
07/24ANDREWS SYKES : Infection control compliance separates Andrews from the competit..
PU
07/15ANDREWS SYKES : How to beat the heat this summer
PU
07/08ANDREWS SYKES : How do chillers work and which unit is best for me?
PU
06/28ANDREWS SYKES : Scorching French temperatures set to arrive on British shores
PU
06/27ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning ‘Cool Cab' hits London's streets
PU
06/19ANDREWS SYKES : With one day left at the Facilities Show, make sure you don't mi..
PU
06/13ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning set to appear at Facilities Show 2019
PU
06/03ANDREWS SYKES : expands Kent presence with Ashford relocation
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Andrew Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC56.44%385
ASHTEAD GROUP29.32%11 864
AIR LEASE CORP26.98%4 262
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS35.28%1 906
MCGRATH RENTCORP26.86%1 584
AIRCASTLE LIMITED16.13%1 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group