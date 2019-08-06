Andrews Sykes : Chillers add new 250kW unit to expansive range

As the country's largest supplier of specialist chiller solutions, we are constantly looking to upgrade our hire fleet to ensure customers have a broad selection of units to choose from. A longstanding commitment to improving our range and satisfying the demands of clients has prompted us to introduce a new 250kW chiller.

Specifically designed for use in specialist process applications, general air conditioning or large areas requiring cooling, the 250kW chiller has the capacity to reduce temperatures to as low as -5°C.

We continue to take our environmental obligations seriously and have adopted measures to ensure this product complies with all EU legislation. The 250kW model uses R410A refrigerant gas which keeps costs low without contributing to ozone depletion. In addition, the unit features multi-scroll compressors to ensure power consumption is minimised - underlining the chiller's efficiency even when operating at full capacity.

An internal water pump ensures that no external power supply is required while quick release couplings guarantee swift installation in emergency situations.

Other features and benefits include:

- Economical operation for low running costs

- Capable of reducing temperatures to as low as -5°C

- Fast connecting lines for swift installation

- Lifting frame to aid manoeuvrability

- Flow switch for fault protection and reduced maintenance

- Digital controllers compatible with BMS systems and remote monitoring

Carl Webb, UK Operations Director, says: 'We're pleased to be adding another chiller to our hire fleet which combines high levels of performance with unparalleled reliability and affordable running costs.

'The 250kW chiller perfectly complements a range that already offers 200kW and 375kW units and provides even greater flexibility to clients requiring cooling capacities that fall somewhere between those two variables.'

If you'd like more information on our latest chiller unit or any other product within our hire fleet, call us today on 0800 211 611. Our experienced sale team can talk you through a potential requirement over the phone and give preliminary quotations based on the unique components of your project.

