Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC (ASY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : Emergency drying for history museum in the South of London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:25am EST

Andrews Dehumidification Hire was recently contacted by a popular museum in South London, after the institution required a temporary drying arrangement for a historic paper storage area.

The building in question is 'Passivhaus' which means it is built to be environmentally friendly, hence why this particular structure does not have any fixed plant systems. Due to the building being relatively new, the issue had never occurred before and therefore the consequences of high ambient moisture had not been properly prepared for.

[Attachment]

After visiting the site, our experts decided to install four DH150 refrigerant dehumidifiers with a distribution board and condensate pumps. This type of unit represents a more economical alternative to desiccant dryers and although it does not require a lot of attention while in operation, is capable of drying large applications such as museums.

We also provided a DE65 portable electric heater to operate alongside the hired dehumidification equipment, which was useful in aiding the drying process by increasing temperatures inside.

The internal condensate pumps were used to pump moisture collected from the units to an outside source via 30m condensate hoses. This addressed all issues caused by the high moisture content and allowed a prominent museum to continue business as usual.

The equipment is currently providing drying to the storage area, which will keep the moisture levels low enough to prevent any artefacts from being damaged.

View full case study

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
04:25aANDREWS SYKES : Emergency drying for history museum in the South of London
PU
01/18ANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps provides customised solution for Hinkley Point C wat..
PU
01/17ANDREWS SYKES : provides heating for major agricultural show in Scotland
PU
01/14ANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps helps secure continuity during water shortages
PU
01/10ANDREWS SYKES : Heat assist major construction company
PU
2018ANDREWS SYKES : Business as usual for Andrews Sykes this Christmas
PU
2018ANDREWS SYKES : Heat for Hire team up with CACT to keep vulnerable locals warm
PU
2018ANDREWS SYKES : Heating hire – how can companies protect themselves agains..
PU
2018ANDREWS SYKES : invest in a new major depot in Milan
PU
2018ANDREWS SYKES : Local teenager ‘loving' work experience scheme following e..
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Andrew Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC19.54%0
ASHTEAD GROUP22.48%12 426
AIR LEASE CORP28.77%4 315
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS4.38%1 594
AIRCASTLE LIMITED20.01%1 577
MCGRATH RENTCORP-4.20%1 192
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.