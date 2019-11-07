Andrews Sykes : Happy retirement after 38 years' service

This December, we say goodbye to one of the longest serving members of our team who retires after 38 years of fantastic service. Krishnan, who recently turned 60, oversaw pump sales from our Sharjah base in the United Arab Emirates.

A special event and a dedicated lunch celebrating his long service at Khansaheb Sykes took place earlier this year, with everyone at the company wishing him a long and happy retirement. Krishnan joined the business during the early 80s and has demonstrated remarkable loyalty spanning almost four decades.

[Attachment]

Jamie Smele, General Manager of Khansaheb Sykes, said: 'Krishnan has been a fantastic and valued member of the team for many years and we'll all be sad to see him go. We'd like to thank him for everything he has done at Khansaheb Sykes and wish him every happiness in the future.'

Everyone at the company congratulates Krishnan on a long and successful career and we hope he enjoys a well-earnt retirement!