Andrews Sykes : Ingram looking to strike gold at Barum Czech Rally this weekend

This year has arguably been the most challenging of Chris Ingram's career so far, but that hasn't stopped the European Rally Champion from making his mark on the continent yet again.

Despite a debilitating illness forcing early retirement in Gran Canarias, the 24-year-old still sits in second place in the ERC Junior U28 rankings with three more rallies to come.

The first of these - the Barum Czech Rally Zlin - takes place this weekend and gives Chris the perfect opportunity to make up some ground on current leader Fabian Kreim.

[Attachment]

Contested over tarmac, the Czech Rally is now extremely familiar to Chris and has been part of the ERC schedule since 2004. However, unpredictable weather and the occasional high-speed stage through forestry make it one of the most exciting races on the circuit.

The action will be broadcast to UK audiences as from Friday and keen spectators will be able to spot Chris' distinctive Heat for Hire -branded car navigate the 212km stage.

As always, everyone at the company would like to offer Chris their best wishes ahead of the event and we hope he can continue producing the consistent performances shown during our two-and-a-half-year association.