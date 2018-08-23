Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC (ASY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Andrews Sykes : Ingram looking to strike gold at Barum Czech Rally this weekend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:17am CEST

This year has arguably been the most challenging of Chris Ingram's career so far, but that hasn't stopped the European Rally Champion from making his mark on the continent yet again.

Despite a debilitating illness forcing early retirement in Gran Canarias, the 24-year-old still sits in second place in the ERC Junior U28 rankings with three more rallies to come.

The first of these - the Barum Czech Rally Zlin - takes place this weekend and gives Chris the perfect opportunity to make up some ground on current leader Fabian Kreim.

[Attachment]

Contested over tarmac, the Czech Rally is now extremely familiar to Chris and has been part of the ERC schedule since 2004. However, unpredictable weather and the occasional high-speed stage through forestry make it one of the most exciting races on the circuit.

The action will be broadcast to UK audiences as from Friday and keen spectators will be able to spot Chris' distinctive Heat for Hire -branded car navigate the 212km stage.

As always, everyone at the company would like to offer Chris their best wishes ahead of the event and we hope he can continue producing the consistent performances shown during our two-and-a-half-year association.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
10:17aANDREWS SYKES : Ingram looking to strike gold at Barum Czech Rally this weekend
PU
08/21ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning keep GB Rowing Team cool during World Champions..
PU
08/20ANDREWS SYKES : provide the UK’s most famous animals shelter with emergenc..
PU
08/16ANDREWS SYKES : National newspapers pick up Andrews’ temperature-related s..
PU
08/13ANDREWS SYKES : Ventilation Hire provide metal recycling company with bespoke ex..
PU
08/09ANDREWS SYKES : provide emergency cooling for one of London’s largest hosp..
PU
08/08ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning support 2018 European Championships in Glasgow
PU
08/06ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning Hire keep retail store cool during UK heatwave
PU
07/31ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning Hire provide four-storey building with emergenc..
PU
07/26ANDREWS AIR CONDITIONING : going the extra mile for our customers
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Andrew Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC8.56%0
ASHTEAD GROUP18.12%14 875
AIR LEASE CORP-3.33%4 816
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-7.52%1 691
EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED49.82%900
CRAMO OYJ-12.80%892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.