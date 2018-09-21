Log in
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC (ASY)
OFFRE

Andrews Sykes : Rally Poland provides penultimate ERC test for Ingram

0
09/21/2018

Following his heroics in Turkey last weekend, Chris Ingram's focus once again returns to the European Rally Championships and another exciting test at Rally Poland.

A fantastic WRC2 debut yielded a podium finish and gave Chris a taste of what he ultimately aspires to - and the signs are good!

Now at the business end of the season, Rally Poland marks the fifth of six ERC Junior Under 28 rallies and leaves just two more opportunities to close the gap on current leader Fabian Kreim.

As ever, Chris remains bullish and took some time out of preparing for his latest challenge to take stock of his feelings. The 24-year-old summarised: 'I cannot wait. It's such a busy time at the moment but it's been amazing. And I feel sharper than ever with all the seat time!'

[Attachment] The need to quickly adapt to new surroundings between events clearly doesn't phase the Andrews Heat for Hire man and his love for the sport is plain for all to see.

He explained: 'It's been great! Each rally is very different but, once again, there are a lot of fans here which is nice to see. Poland is probably the fastest average speed rally I've ever done and as always, we're looking forward to it.

The epitome of calmness, Chris found time to convey his thoughts to us halfway through doing the recce.

'As we speak, Ross (Whittock) is just driving the 50km to the next stage and giving me some rest! Once we're there, I'll describe the road to Ross and he'll write it all down - the Pacenotes. Then he'll read them back to me during the rally.'

This meticulous planning has paid off more often than not and gives an insight into the level of dedication required from both driver and co-driver. Here's hoping there's another cause for celebration come Sunday!

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:33:03 UTC
