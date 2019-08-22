Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Andrews Sykes Group plc    ASY   GB0002684552

ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

(ASY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andrews Sykes : Sykes launch new cost-effective and low-noise pump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:28am EDT

As market-leaders in the provision of bespoke pump hire solutions, it is with great excitement that we introduce a new industry concept in the form of our latest unit - the UV301M.

Billed as an economical surface-mounted and prime-assisted pump, this compact 12' pump combines impressive capabilities with low running costs and only requires an electrical power source in order to operate.

Our latest innovation also features Sykes' priming gear, allowing the pump to prime and re-prime automatically when required, as well as a stand-alone non-return valve for efficient operation.

As an alternative to a diesel pump, the UV301M can either be connected to a customer's electricity supply or run off a generator in the absence of a power source on site. This also ensures the unit's quiet operation, reinforcing its suitability to applications where containing noise pollution is critical.

This pump has been specifically designed for high-volume liquid transportation, delivering flows of up to 450 litres per second and heads up to 36 metres.

Our UV301M model comes with a variable speed panel and is ideal for use in a range of pumping environments including sewage over-pumping, bulk water transfer, reservoirs and lagoons, flood situations and many others.

Other features and benefits include:

- Low running costs
- Small footprint for use in confined spaces
- Quiet operation for noise sensitive applications
- Impeller allows impressive solids handling
- Premium Efficiency IE3 motor for reduced energy consumption
- Back flush feature to help clear potential blockages
- Stand-alone non-return valve
- Easily portable so can be positioned quickly-
- Motor protection to reduce the risk of damage

[Attachment]

Where access is limited and a standard submersible pump cannot fit inside a manhole or opening, deploying our UV301M unit is the perfect alternative as you only need to accommodate a 12' wire armoured hose through to the point of suction.

Chris Graham, sales director at Sykes Pumps, explains: 'The brilliant thing about this product is that it incorporates all the qualities of a standard 12' pump while being extremely cost-efficient, quiet in operation and with a substantially reduced footprint.

'We pride ourselves on devising solutions that befit the unique requirements of each customer, and the UV301M helps us do just that.

'By using a control panel with floats and a variable speed drive, we can configure the pump to suit the surroundings and application in which it is required - all while keeping running costs low and noise pollution to a minimum.'

View full case study

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 08:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
04:28aANDREWS SYKES : Sykes launch new cost-effective and low-noise pump
PU
08/15ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning make pilot graduation ceremony a flying success
PU
08/13ANDREWS SYKES : Sykes Pumps introduces economical super silenced unit
PU
08/06ANDREWS SYKES : Chillers add new 250kW unit to expansive range
PU
07/30ANDREWS SYKES : Summer pop-up event runs smoothly thanks to Andrews Air Conditio..
PU
07/24ANDREWS SYKES : Infection control compliance separates Andrews from the competit..
PU
07/15ANDREWS SYKES : How to beat the heat this summer
PU
07/08ANDREWS SYKES : How do chillers work and which unit is best for me?
PU
06/28ANDREWS SYKES : Scorching French temperatures set to arrive on British shores
PU
06/27ANDREWS SYKES : Air Conditioning ‘Cool Cab' hits London's streets
PU
More news
Chart ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Andrews Sykes Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Thomas Wood Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Jacques Gaston Murray Chairman
Andrew Phillips Chief Financial Officer
Nigel Tasker Director-Group Information Technology
Xavier Mignolet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC28.90%317
ASHTEAD GROUP33.05%11 851
AIR LEASE CORP29.89%4 361
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS39.28%1 916
MCGRATH RENTCORP29.37%1 618
AIRCASTLE LIMITED24.01%1 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group