ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC

03:43aANDREWS SYKES : continue French expansion
PU
09/2727-09-19 : Interim Report 2019
PU
09/26ANDREWS SYKES : Flood warnings issued nationwide as severe weather strikes
PU
Andrews Sykes : continue French expansion

10/01/2019 | 03:43am EDT

It is with great delight that we announce the opening of a new depot in Toulouse as part of the company's continued growth in France. The news is symptomatic of our progress in the country and comes just a few months after the opening of our Marseille depot.

We have taken ownership of the new property, which will be fully operational and open for business by January 2020.

The Toulouse depot is our fifth in France and gives us a fantastic opportunity to develop business relationships with companies across the south-west.

Seen as the world's capital of aeronautics, Toulouse is currently the focus of a number of significant industrial projects and is the country's fourth most populated city. It is also the home of 'Aerospace Valley' - a cluster of aerospace engineering and research companies including Airbus and Dassault Aviation.

Toulouse has a very strong agricultural industry, with the popular Roquefort cheese one of many dairy products that are produced nearby.

At present, Toulouse is also the best performing city in France in terms of GDP, with an economic growth of 2.9%.

Now is therefore the perfect time to expand our presence in France and improve our coverage in the south-west region, including major nearby cities Montpellier and Bordeaux. The latter is home to the Lacq gas field - a natural environment that spans 160 square kilometres and produces 1 billion cubic feet of gas every single day.

We are currently in the process of recruiting sales and technical staff to support the day-to-day running of our new depot.

As with all Andrews Sykes premises, our Toulouse base will stock a full range of HVAC equipment for hire including boilers, heaters, dehumidification units, chillers, ventilation fans and air conditioners.

Thomas Vigor, Director of Business Development Europe for Andrews Sykes, said: 'This depot gives us a brilliant opportunity to offer a better level of service across this part of the country. This strategic decision reinforces our leading position on the French market and allows us to reduce response times for our Occitan customers.'

More information about the official launch date will be available in due course.

Disclaimer

Andrews Sykes Group plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:42:03 UTC
