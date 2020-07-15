ANDRITZ : PrimeLineTM W6 tissue machine at Arkhbum Tissue Group in Russia delivers top quality

Irina Galakhova, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Arkhbum Tissue Group LLC, says: 'We are extremely satisfied with our products - and so are our customers. We appreciate the high quality and softness. In addition, we achieve remarkable cost savings compared to systems with conventional presses and Yankees.'

The ANDRITZ tissue production line features a Papillon refiner in the stock preparation plant to achieve superior fiber properties at low energy consumption. The tissue machine's steel Yankee and ANDRITZ's latest shoe press technology enable a high drying capacity and operating flexibility. The re-evaporation system installed brings energy back into the production process, thus enabling additional savings.

ANDRITZ delivered the PrimeLineTM W6 tissue machine together with the stock preparation and approach flow system, heat recovery re-evaporation system, hall ventilation and heating, automation, and electrification.

This successful project once again confirms ANDRITZ's strong position as one of the global market leaders for supply of complete, resource-saving, tissue production lines, key components, and services.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER

ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.