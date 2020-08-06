Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Andritz AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANDRITZ : launches D-TECH face mask for the production of respiratory masks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:19am EDT
ANDRITZ launches D-TECH face mask for the production of respiratory masks
2020/08/06
Following successful launch of the D-TECH line for production of surgical/medical masks in April 2020, international technology Group ANDRITZ is now presenting its new D-TECH face mask line for respiratory masks, such as duckbill and flat fold respirators.

The new ANDRITZ D-TECH respiratory mask line can be customized to laminate different layers of fabric, ensuring highest quality and hygiene standards. The line comprises unwinding and guiding units for nonwoven webs, automatic splicing of all raw materials, cutting and positioning devices for the metal nose bar, an edge welding and cutting unit, a 90° rotation process, positioning and welding of the ear loop elastics, as well as quality control using the D-TECH Vision System. In addition, a broad selection of options are available for the main line. Machine dimensions can be customized according to customers' plant requirements.

Customers benefit from a fully automated production line including complete ultrasonic technology, a facility to include printing systems, and an interface to the automatic packaging machine. Moreover, there are different packaging options available - products can be packaged in bags by an automatic flow pack machine or packed in cardboard boxes by an automatic cartoner.

The respiratory mask ensures a higher level of protection for the wearer as well as his environment due to its particle retention capacity (

ANDRITZ Diatec is one of the globally leading specialists for converting machines for production of hygiene end products: diapers for children and adults, feminine hygiene, underpads, absorbent pads for the food industry, surgical face masks, and now also respiratory face masks.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

D-TECH respiratory mask line: Automatic splicer

© ANDRITZ

D-TECH respiratory mask line: Tension control system

© ANDRITZ

D-TECH respiratory mask line: Unwinding module

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:18:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ANDRITZ AG
02:19aANDRITZ : launches D-TECH face mask for the production of respiratory masks
PU
02:14aANDRITZ : receives follow-up order from Knauf Petroboard, Russia
PU
07/31ANDRITZ : Profit, Sales Increased in 2Q But Order Intake Fell
DJ
07/20ANDRITZ : completes the world's largest P-RC APMP production system at Jiangsu B..
PU
07/15ANDRITZ : PrimeLineTM W6 tissue machine at Arkhbum Tissue Group in Russia delive..
PU
07/14ANDRITZ : successfully starts up OCC line at Wamat Paper, China
PU
07/13ANDRITZ : at CINTE 2020
PU
07/09ANDRITZ : to supply stock preparation system to Vinda Personal Care, China
PU
07/09ANDRITZ AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/08ANDRITZ : launches the new ADuro S shredder for secondary shredding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 537 M 7 768 M 7 768 M
Net income 2020 185 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2020 21,6 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 2 926 M 3 483 M 3 477 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 27 828
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 39,02 €
Last Close Price 29,30 €
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-23.70%3 483
ATLAS COPCO AB4.12%51 898
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.86%45 247
FANUC CORPORATION-8.21%33 859
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-5.09%24 695
SANDVIK AB-8.19%24 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group