ANDRITZ : launches D-TECH face mask for the production of respiratory masks

The new ANDRITZ D-TECH respiratory mask line can be customized to laminate different layers of fabric, ensuring highest quality and hygiene standards. The line comprises unwinding and guiding units for nonwoven webs, automatic splicing of all raw materials, cutting and positioning devices for the metal nose bar, an edge welding and cutting unit, a 90° rotation process, positioning and welding of the ear loop elastics, as well as quality control using the D-TECH Vision System. In addition, a broad selection of options are available for the main line. Machine dimensions can be customized according to customers' plant requirements.

Customers benefit from a fully automated production line including complete ultrasonic technology, a facility to include printing systems, and an interface to the automatic packaging machine. Moreover, there are different packaging options available - products can be packaged in bags by an automatic flow pack machine or packed in cardboard boxes by an automatic cartoner.

The respiratory mask ensures a higher level of protection for the wearer as well as his environment due to its particle retention capacity (

ANDRITZ Diatec is one of the globally leading specialists for converting machines for production of hygiene end products: diapers for children and adults, feminine hygiene, underpads, absorbent pads for the food industry, surgical face masks, and now also respiratory face masks.

