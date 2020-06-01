Log in
ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
ANDRITZ : to perform complete modernization and digitalization of Sobradinho HPP in Brazil

06/01/2020 | 11:46am EDT
ANDRITZ to perform complete modernization and digitalization of Sobradinho HPP in Brazil
2020/05/05
International technology group ANDRITZ has signed a contract with Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (CHESF) to perform complete modernization and digitalization of the Sobradinho hydropower plant located on the São Francisco river, Bahia state, in the northeastern region of Brazil.

The order value is more than 40 million euros, and the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply comprises new electro-mechanical equipment, including medium and low voltage cubicles, automation and control systems for the powerhouse, spillway and water intake, conditioning monitoring system, HIPASE technology for synchronization, excitation, turbine governor and protection, repair services for step-up and station service transformers, cooling and ventilation systems, intake gates and - as an option - overhaul of the six vertical Kaplan turbines. The contract also includes engineering (basic and detailed design), overall project management, supply of equipment and installation materials, as well as field installation services and training.

Founded in 1948, CHESF is a subsidiary of Eletrobrás and one of the largest power generation and transmission utilities in Brazil, with a total installed capacity of 10,670 MW. After more than 40 years of operation, the Sobradinho hydropower plant (with a total installed capacity of 1,050 MW) will undergo a full technological upgrade. Installation of advanced digital automation and control equipment by ANDRITZ will extend the lifetime of the plant and ensure safe and reliable operations in the future.

ANDRITZ is one of the few global suppliers that has reference projects and expertise to execute modernization projects of this magnitude. The award of this contract is a very important milestone for ANDRITZ, which has once again confirmed its position as a leading company in the supply of electro-mechanical equipment and solutions for the hydropower industry.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 175 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 430 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control as well as turbo generators are also part of this business area's portfolio.

View of Sobradinho hydropower plant

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:45:08 UTC
