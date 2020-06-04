Log in
06/04/2020 | 02:31am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply a PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 tissue machine to Xuong Giang Paper Mill, Vietnam
2020/06/04
International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order to supply a complete PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 tissue machine with stock preparation system to Xuong Giang Paper Mill, Vietnam, a subsidiary company of Bac Giang Import Export JSC.

The new line has a design capacity of 54 tons/d, a design speed of 1,300 m/min and a paper width of 2.85 meters. It will process virgin pulp as raw material to produce high-quality facial and toilet tissue as well as napkins. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The stock preparation plant is split into separate short fiber and long fiber systems and also includes the approach flow system, fiber recovery and broke handling equipment, and pumps.

The tissue machine has a 12-ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee, equipped with a steam-heated hood to ensure highly efficient drying and substantial energy cost savings compared to operations with a cast iron Yankee and gas-heated hood. The Yankee will be manufactured at the ANDRITZ Steel Yankee Business Center located in Foshan, China.

ANDRITZ will also supply a tailored automation system, including PrimeControl MCS (Machine Control System), DCS (Distributed Control System) and MMD (Multi-Motor Drive) as well as the complete LV MCC (Low-Voltage Motor Control Center). Detailed engineering, erection work supervision and commissioning services for the high-performance production process complete the scope of supply.

Excellent performance by ANDRITZ equipment already operating at the mill, successful cooperation during previous projects and responsive service capabilities were the decisive criteria for Xuong Giang Paper Mill to choose ANDRITZ as its partner once again. This ANDRITZ PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 is the third tissue machine to be supplied by ANDRITZ to the Vietnamese market in recent years.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

ANDRITZ PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 tissue machine

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 06:30:09 UTC
