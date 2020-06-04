ANDRITZ : to supply a PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 tissue machine to Xuong Giang Paper Mill, Vietnam

The new line has a design capacity of 54 tons/d, a design speed of 1,300 m/min and a paper width of 2.85 meters. It will process virgin pulp as raw material to produce high-quality facial and toilet tissue as well as napkins. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The stock preparation plant is split into separate short fiber and long fiber systems and also includes the approach flow system, fiber recovery and broke handling equipment, and pumps.

The tissue machine has a 12-ft. PrimeDry Steel Yankee, equipped with a steam-heated hood to ensure highly efficient drying and substantial energy cost savings compared to operations with a cast iron Yankee and gas-heated hood. The Yankee will be manufactured at the ANDRITZ Steel Yankee Business Center located in Foshan, China.

ANDRITZ will also supply a tailored automation system, including PrimeControl MCS (Machine Control System), DCS (Distributed Control System) and MMD (Multi-Motor Drive) as well as the complete LV MCC (Low-Voltage Motor Control Center). Detailed engineering, erection work supervision and commissioning services for the high-performance production process complete the scope of supply.

Excellent performance by ANDRITZ equipment already operating at the mill, successful cooperation during previous projects and responsive service capabilities were the decisive criteria for Xuong Giang Paper Mill to choose ANDRITZ as its partner once again. This ANDRITZ PrimeLineCOMPACT S 1300 is the third tissue machine to be supplied by ANDRITZ to the Vietnamese market in recent years.

