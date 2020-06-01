Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Andritz AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANDRITZ : to supply complete stock preparation line to Kookil Paper, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:46am EDT
ANDRITZ to supply complete stock preparation line to Kookil Paper, China
2020/05/19
International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from Kookil Paper (Zhangjiagang) Limited Corporation to supply a complete 305 bdmt/d stock preparation line including approach flow system, broke handling and fiber recovery to the mill in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China.

Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

The new line will process NBKP (Needle Bleached Kraft Pulp) and LBKP (Leaf Bleached Kraft Pulp) market pulp bales to produce specialty paper for food packaging as well as photo and special printing paper.

The market pulp bales are dissolved in ANDRITZ FibreSolve FSV pulpers, which enable highly efficient slushing at low specific energy consumption. The innovative rotor design ensures optimum impact effect of the rotor and intensive friction within the pulp itself, however without damaging the fibers. Four ANDRITZ TwinFlo double disc refiners achieve superior fiber properties with regard to fiber length and fibrillation.

The approach flow system allows fast grade changes and will be equipped with an ANDRITZ ShortFlow deaeration system, comprising four proven ModuScreen HBE headbox screens for stock and dilution water screening, a WW Deaerator for efficient air removal as well as a vacuum pump. The ShortFlow deaeration system has an extremely small footprint and makes a significant contribution towards lower energy and investment costs.

The broke handling and a DiscFilter Saveall fiber recovery system complete the scope of supply.

Established in 2003, Kookil Paper is an important South Korean paper manufacturer producing in China and specializing in the production of different types of specialty papers.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power production, flue gas cleaning plants, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area.

ANDRITZ ModuScreen HBE screen

© ANDRITZ

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ANDRITZ AG
11:46aANDRITZ : to supply complete stock preparation line to Kookil Paper, China
PU
11:46aANDRITZ : to supply gasification plant and biomass handling line to Klabin's Pum..
PU
11:46aANDRITZ : to perform complete modernization and digitalization of Sobradinho HPP..
PU
05/05ANDRITZ : Signs Contract for Modernization of Brazil Hydropower Plant
DJ
05/05ANDRITZ : Signs Contract for Modernization of Brazil Hydropower Plant
DJ
04/30ANDRITZ : Earnings Decline Despite Slight Sales Increase
DJ
04/30ANDRITZ AG : 1st quarter results
CO
04/14ANDRITZ : Submits Request for Squeeze out of Schuler
DJ
03/31ANDRITZ AG : 1st quarter report
CO
03/24ANDRITZ : Suspends Sales Forecast, May Change Dividend
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 529 M 7 251 M 7 251 M
Net income 2020 197 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2020 5,66 M 6,29 M 6,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 3 370 M 3 746 M 3 742 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 28 411
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,93 €
Last Close Price 33,74 €
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-12.14%3 746
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.18%46 037
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.17%41 111
FANUC CORPORATION-5.48%33 848
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.56%23 075
SANDVIK AB-14.65%20 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group