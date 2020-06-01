ANDRITZ : to supply complete stock preparation line to Kookil Paper, China

The new line will process NBKP (Needle Bleached Kraft Pulp) and LBKP (Leaf Bleached Kraft Pulp) market pulp bales to produce specialty paper for food packaging as well as photo and special printing paper.

The market pulp bales are dissolved in ANDRITZ FibreSolve FSV pulpers, which enable highly efficient slushing at low specific energy consumption. The innovative rotor design ensures optimum impact effect of the rotor and intensive friction within the pulp itself, however without damaging the fibers. Four ANDRITZ TwinFlo double disc refiners achieve superior fiber properties with regard to fiber length and fibrillation.

The approach flow system allows fast grade changes and will be equipped with an ANDRITZ ShortFlow deaeration system, comprising four proven ModuScreen HBE headbox screens for stock and dilution water screening, a WW Deaerator for efficient air removal as well as a vacuum pump. The ShortFlow deaeration system has an extremely small footprint and makes a significant contribution towards lower energy and investment costs.

The broke handling and a DiscFilter Saveall fiber recovery system complete the scope of supply.

Established in 2003, Kookil Paper is an important South Korean paper manufacturer producing in China and specializing in the production of different types of specialty papers.

