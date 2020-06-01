ANDRITZ : to supply gasification plant and biomass handling line to Klabin's Puma II project in Brazil

The scope of supply includes a 51 MW gasification plant, a belt dryer, a multi-fuel lime kiln burner and biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries. By replacing 100% of the heavy fuel oil currently burned in one of the mill's lime kilns, the ANDRITZ gasification plant will significantly reduce the mill's carbon footprint. The current lime kiln production will remain at 650 tons of reburnt lime per day.

ANDRITZ was one of the main suppliers of major process technologies and equipment areas to the Puma II project, and also supplied major technologies and equipment to Klabin's Puma I project, which was started up successfully in 2016.

In the gasification sector, ANDRITZ offers advanced and state-of-the-art technologies, combining high efficiency with quality gas output for the replacement of fossil fuels.

