Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/30 02:17:08 am
31.54 EUR   +2.60%
Andritz : Earnings Decline Despite Slight Sales Increase

04/30/2020 | 02:21am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Austrian technology company Andritz AG said Thursday that its earnings fell in the first quarter despite a slight rise in sales.

Net profit declined to 31.5 million euros ($34.2 million) from EUR33.6 million, while sales rose to EUR1.51 billion from EUR1.49 billion. The sales increase was due to better performance in pulp & paper operations, where the increase more than compensated for declines in other business areas.

Andritz said that earnings before interest, taxes and amortization fell 15% in the quarter to EUR70.1 million, and thus the Ebita margin also declined to 4.6% from 5.6%. This was due to lower earnings in the metals and hyrdro units.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guidance remains suspended, Andritz said. The company has taken measures to save costs in the short term and improve cost structures in the medium term.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 626 M
EBIT 2020 297 M
Net income 2020 209 M
Finance 2020 24,9 M
Yield 2020 4,16%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 3 070 M
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,55  €
Last Close Price 30,74  €
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-0.19%3 333
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.23%41 304
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.81%35 569
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%30 358
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.19%22 077
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.79%20 135
