Andritz : Earnings Decline Despite Slight Sales Increase

By Sarah Sloat



Austrian technology company Andritz AG said Thursday that its earnings fell in the first quarter despite a slight rise in sales.

Net profit declined to 31.5 million euros ($34.2 million) from EUR33.6 million, while sales rose to EUR1.51 billion from EUR1.49 billion. The sales increase was due to better performance in pulp & paper operations, where the increase more than compensated for declines in other business areas.

Andritz said that earnings before interest, taxes and amortization fell 15% in the quarter to EUR70.1 million, and thus the Ebita margin also declined to 4.6% from 5.6%. This was due to lower earnings in the metals and hyrdro units.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, guidance remains suspended, Andritz said. The company has taken measures to save costs in the short term and improve cost structures in the medium term.

