ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Andritz : Profit, Sales Increased in 2Q But Order Intake Fell

07/31/2020 | 03:30am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Andritz AG said Friday that net profit and sales rose in the second quarter despite a sharp fall in order intake amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austrian plant-engineering company said net profit came in at 53.4 million euros ($63.3 million) for the quarter, up from EUR43.9 million for the same period the year prior.

Sales rose 5.7% to EUR1.66 billion.

The company attributed the increase to the processing of some larger orders in its pulp & paper segment.

For 2020 Andritz expects sales slightly lower than 2019 revenue of EUR6.67 billion as the markets it serves continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 6 441 M 7 660 M 7 660 M
Net income 2020 182 M 216 M 216 M
Net Debt 2020 49,4 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 3 080 M 3 628 M 3 662 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 28 411
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,65 €
Last Close Price 30,84 €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-19.69%3 628
ATLAS COPCO AB7.76%53 661
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.18%45 638
FANUC CORPORATION-9.39%34 149
FORTIVE CORPORATION-5.54%24 800
SANDVIK AB-6.38%24 520
