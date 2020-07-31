Andritz : Profit, Sales Increased in 2Q But Order Intake Fell

By Cecilia Butini



Andritz AG said Friday that net profit and sales rose in the second quarter despite a sharp fall in order intake amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Austrian plant-engineering company said net profit came in at 53.4 million euros ($63.3 million) for the quarter, up from EUR43.9 million for the same period the year prior.

Sales rose 5.7% to EUR1.66 billion.

The company attributed the increase to the processing of some larger orders in its pulp & paper segment.

For 2020 Andritz expects sales slightly lower than 2019 revenue of EUR6.67 billion as the markets it serves continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

