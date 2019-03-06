Andritz : plans job cuts at Germany's Schuler AG

Andritz, which employs around 4,200 people at Schuler in Germany, plans to use 14 million euros (12 million pounds) of the 20 million euros it set aside for restructuring measures in the fourth quarter at the German unit, a spokesman said.

Schuler specialises in systems, tooling, process expertise and services for the automotive industry.

"Schuler suffers from the automobile industry," Wolfgang Leitner told a news conference in Vienna. "It did not see the growth we were hoping for."

(The story corrects to read 4,200 (not 6,400), paragraph 2.)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)