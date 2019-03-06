Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  Andritz AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Andritz : plans job cuts at Germany's Schuler AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:33am EST

VIENNA (Reuters) - Engineering group Andritz plans to cut jobs at its German subsidiary Schuler AG as the business feels the effect of a slowing car industry, its chief executive said on Wednesday without giving a scale.

Andritz, which employs around 4,200 people at Schuler in Germany, plans to use 14 million euros (12 million pounds) of the 20 million euros it set aside for restructuring measures in the fourth quarter at the German unit, a spokesman said.

Schuler specialises in systems, tooling, process expertise and services for the automotive industry.

"Schuler suffers from the automobile industry," Wolfgang Leitner told a news conference in Vienna. "It did not see the growth we were hoping for."

(The story corrects to read 4,200 (not 6,400), paragraph 2.)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDRITZ AG
05:33aANDRITZ : plans job cuts at Germany's Schuler AG
RE
2018ANDRITZ : DEWA seeks better cooperation with Andritz
AQ
2018ANDRITZ : DEWA strengthens ties with Andritz AG
AQ
2018EUROPE : Caution grips European stocks ahead of U.S. mid-term results
RE
2018EUROPE : Caution grips European stocks ahead of U.S. mid-term results
RE
2018GEA Group Names New CEO
AQ
2018Schuler and Porsche establish joint venture for car body parts; Joint venture..
AQ
2018ANDRITZ AG : Half-year results
CO
2018ANDRITZ AG : 1st quarter results
CO
2018ANDRITZ : presents comprehensive digital product portfolio at the Hanover Trade ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 056 M
EBIT 2018 370 M
Net income 2018 240 M
Finance 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 3,43%
P/E ratio 2018 19,29
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 4 638 M
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,3 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark von Laer Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Kurt Stiassny Member-Supervisory Board
Fritz Oberlerchner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG10.95%5 241
FANUC CORP19.44%35 035
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES20.42%33 150
ATLAS COPCO20.86%32 716
INGERSOLL-RAND16.19%25 670
PARKER HANNIFIN17.05%22 557
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.