Andritz, which makes and supplies plants and systems to various industries, including hydropower stations, pulp and paper and metal manufacturers, reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 94.7 million euros (£76.7 million) to end-June.

The group confirmed its guidance, expecting a largely unchanged operative margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for the full year.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)