Andromeda Metals : Appendix 3B - Exercise of Options

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
Class of securities issued or to be issued
Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
Conversion of 237,145 listed ADNOB options
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Fully paid ordinary shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
$0.012 cents per share
Conversion of listed options
Yes
15 November 2018
6c Number of +securities issued N/A
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
237,145
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non‐cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Rule 7.1 118,872,318 Rule 7.1A 27,532,492
7
Issue dates
8 November 2019
8 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,444,507,511
Fully paid
ordinary
shares
700,626,653
Listed
Options
(ASX:ADNOB)
with an
exercise price of $0.012
and expiry date of 30
November 2020
Number+Class
Number and class of all securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
20,000,000
Unlisted Options with
an exercise
price of
$0.012 and
expiry
date of 15 November
2021
N/A
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
38 Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
39
+Class of +securities for which
quotation is sought
Do the securities rank equally in all respects from the issue date with an existing class of quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Reason for request for quotation now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
Number+Class
42 Number and class of all securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in clause 38)
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no‐one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
