Andromeda Metals : Commencement of Drilling at Mount Hope

The objective of the planned 1,400 metre aircore drilling program is to obtain new material to undertake test work in order to determine suitability for various applications and to verify the central portion of the historic kaolin resource in order to estimate a revised Mineral Resource compliant with the JORC 2012 Code.

Halloysite has many industrial uses beyond simple kaolinite and commands a significant premium above the average kaolinite price. The Poochera kaolin contains a variable natural halloysite-kaolinite blend that is in demand by the ceramic market while pure halloysite can be used in petrochemical refining markets and for developments in new high-tech and nanotechnology applications.

The Mount Hope tenement, EL 6286 which covers 227km2 has had several stages of kaolin exploration conducted over an almost thirty-year period by companies looking for paper-grade kaolin. The previous work defined a resource consisting of approximately 74% filler quality and 26% coating quality material (refer ADN ASX announcement dated 24 October 2018 "Exploration Licence Application for Mount Hope Halloysite-Kaolin"). Subsequent mineralogical analysis by the South Australian Department of Mines and Energy in 1989 showed the presence of a significant amount of halloysite-kaolin, which is a rare and higher value form of the mineral. It was the presence of halloysite that ultimately made the Mount Hope kaolin unsuitable for use in paper applications.

Figure 2 - Andromeda Metals Halloysite-Kaolin interests

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this announcement has been assessed and compiled by Mr James Marsh, a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). Mr Marsh an employee of the Andromeda Metals Limited has sufficient experience, which is relevant to metal recovery from the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons under the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. This includes over 30 years of experience in kaolin processing and applications.

The data in this announcement that relates to the Exploration Results for the Mt Hope Halloysite-Kaolin Project is based on information evaluated by Mr Eric Whittaker who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM). Mr Whittaker is the Chief Geologist of Andromeda Metals Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"). Mr Whittaker consents to inclusion in this document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

1. Cautionary statement:

The historical estimate of Mineral Resources is not reported in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code. A Competent Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate of Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code. It is possible that following evaluation and/or further exploration work the currently reported historical estimate may materially change and hence will need to be reported afresh under and in accordance with the JORC 2012 Code. ADN's current drilling is being undertaken to validate the historical estimate and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing the historical estimate