Andromeda Metals : Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone

Andromeda Metals Limited
ABN: 75 061 503 375
Corporate details:
ASX Code: ADN
Cash: $1.669 million
(as at 30 June 2019) Issued Capital:
1,444,270,366 ordinary shares
700,863,798 ADNOB options
20,000,000 unlisted options
Directors:
Rhod Grivas
Non-Executive Chairman
James Marsh
Managing Director
Nick Harding
Executive Director and
Company Secretary
Andrew Shearer
Non-Executive Director
Contact details:
69 King William Road, Unley, South Australia 5061
PO Box 1210
Unley BC SA 5061
Tel: +61 8 8271 0600
Fax: +61 8 8271 0033
admin@andromet.com.au
www.andromet.com.au
ASX Announcement
30 October 2019
Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends
Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone
Summary
-
Recent 2019 Aircore Drilling has extended Carey's Well Halloysite mineralised zone approximately 400 metres to the north‐east and 200 metres to the south‐east.
-
Carey's Well mineralised zone remains open to north, north‐east and south‐east.
-
Drillholes at satellite prospects Condooringie, Tomney East and Tomney West also showed strong results for potential additional Halloysite‐ Kaolin resources.
-
A revised 2012 JORC Mineral Resource estimation is planned for release this quarter incorporating these results.
Discussion
Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to provide the following results from the aircore drilling program undertaken in April‐May 2019 by the Company now that all assay results have been received. The aircore drilling program was designed to target the shallow, kaolinised granite mineralisation located at the Carey's Well deposit in addition to some nearby prospects.
The total drilling program amounted to 109 holes for a total of 3,265 metres drilled. Of this, 95 holes (including 3 water monitoring wells) for 2,736 metres were drilled at the Carey's Well deposit. Another 5 holes totalling 234 metres were drilled at nearby Condooringie (4 kms north of the Carey's Well deposit) while a further 3 holes for 152 metres at Tomney East and 6 holes for 143 metres at Tomney West prospects were also drilled (both prospects located approximately 10 kms to the south of the Carey's Well deposit).
Halloysite content calculations are a complex and time consuming process due to the chemical composition of halloysite being very similar to kaolinite, resulting in the long lead time to receive final results. Andromeda engaged the CSIRO, one of the world's leading experts in halloysite and kaolinite measurement, to complete this analysis. The collaboration between the
CSIRO and Andromeda for halloysite measurement analysis has resulted in significant in‐house knowledge and experience being gained.
Figure 1: Halloysite‐Kaolin prospects identified within EL 5814
Carey's Well Deposit Results
One of the primary goals of the drilling program was to better define the resource boundaries of the Carey's Well deposit which was open to the north‐east and south‐east. The drill results extended the deposit to the south‐east, and also to the north‐east although a mineralisation barrier appears to separate the ore body in this area. The mineralisation still appears to remain open beyond the current drilling extents to the north and the south‐east.
Closer spaced infill drilling was also undertaken within the existing 100 metre spaced drill pattern of the JORC 2012 Carey's Well Mineral Resource (refer ADN ASX announcement dated 12 February 2019) to gain a better understanding of the lithology and mineralisation to assist with mine design planning and scheduling and future feasibility study work.
Table 1: Significant assay results composited from geological logged nominally white kaolinised granite
Wet screening of samples was firstly performed to remove quartz and mica to produce minus 45micron kaolin samples. These kaolin samples were analysed by XRF at Bureau Veritas and by the CSIRO for quantitative elemental and mineralogical testing using the XRD process to determine the kaolinite and halloysite content within each sample. The samples were also tested internally for ISO Brightness, which is an indication of the purity of the kaolinite.
A revised JORC 2012 Mineral Resource is currently being calculated and due for release later this quarter.
Figure 2: Carey's Well deposit with the 2019 and previous drillholes, the bright white kaolin thickness intervals and 10% halloysite content outlines.
Satellite Prospects
A number of holes were drilled at the Condooringie, Tomney West and Tomney East prospects, which showed outstanding results that will be followed up in the next scheduled drilling program.
At Condooringie, CD19AC05 in particular had a 30m intercept (from 9m) with tests on the minus45µm fraction averaging 27% halloysite by XRD testing and 38.3% Al2O3 by XRF testing.
Similarly, TE19AC003 at Tomney East had an intercept of 24m (from 19m) with tests on the minus45µm fraction averaging 28% halloysite by XRD and 38.3% Al2O3 by XRF.
The Poochera Project
The Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project covers two main geographic areas of interest, both situated in the western province of South Australia (Figure 3). The current main area of focus for the Project is on the Eyre Peninsula which comprises three tenements and one tenement application (Figure 4) and is located approximately 635 kms west by road from Adelaide and 130 kms south‐east from Ceduna.
Figure 3: Project location plan
Figure 4: Poochera Tenements
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:51:03 UTC