Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Andromeda Metals Limited    ADN   AU000000ADN0

ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED

(ADN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andromeda Metals : Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Andromeda Metals Limited

ABN: 75 061 503 375

Corporate details:

ASX Code: ADN

Cash: $1.669 million

(as at 30 June 2019) Issued Capital:

1,444,270,366 ordinary shares

700,863,798 ADNOB options

20,000,000 unlisted options

Directors:

Rhod Grivas

Non-Executive Chairman

James Marsh

Managing Director

Nick Harding

Executive Director and

Company Secretary

Andrew Shearer

Non-Executive Director

Contact details:

69 King William Road, Unley, South Australia 5061

PO Box 1210

Unley BC SA 5061

Tel: +61 8 8271 0600

Fax: +61 8 8271 0033

admin@andromet.com.au

www.andromet.com.au

ASX Announcement

30 October 2019

Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends

Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone

Summary

  • Recent 2019 Aircore Drilling has extended Carey's Well Halloysite mineralised zone approximately 400 metres to the north‐east and 200 metres to the south‐east.
  • Carey's Well mineralised zone remains open to north, north‐east and south‐east.
  • Drillholes at satellite prospects Condooringie, Tomney East and Tomney West also showed strong results for potential additional Halloysite‐ Kaolin resources.
  • A revised 2012 JORC Mineral Resource estimation is planned for release this quarter incorporating these results.

Discussion

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to provide the following results from the aircore drilling program undertaken in April‐May 2019 by the Company now that all assay results have been received. The aircore drilling program was designed to target the shallow, kaolinised granite mineralisation located at the Carey's Well deposit in addition to some nearby prospects.

The total drilling program amounted to 109 holes for a total of 3,265 metres drilled. Of this, 95 holes (including 3 water monitoring wells) for 2,736 metres were drilled at the Carey's Well deposit. Another 5 holes totalling 234 metres were drilled at nearby Condooringie (4 kms north of the Carey's Well deposit) while a further 3 holes for 152 metres at Tomney East and 6 holes for 143 metres at Tomney West prospects were also drilled (both prospects located approximately 10 kms to the south of the Carey's Well deposit).

Halloysite content calculations are a complex and time consuming process due to the chemical composition of halloysite being very similar to kaolinite, resulting in the long lead time to receive final results. Andromeda engaged the CSIRO, one of the world's leading experts in halloysite and kaolinite measurement, to complete this analysis. The collaboration between the

CSIRO and Andromeda for halloysite measurement analysis has resulted in significant in‐house knowledge and experience being gained.

Figure 1: Halloysite‐Kaolin prospects identified within EL 5814

Carey's Well Deposit Results

One of the primary goals of the drilling program was to better define the resource boundaries of the Carey's Well deposit which was open to the north‐east and south‐east. The drill results extended the deposit to the south‐east, and also to the north‐east although a mineralisation barrier appears to separate the ore body in this area. The mineralisation still appears to remain open beyond the current drilling extents to the north and the south‐east.

Closer spaced infill drilling was also undertaken within the existing 100 metre spaced drill pattern of the JORC 2012 Carey's Well Mineral Resource (refer ADN ASX announcement dated 12 February 2019) to gain a better understanding of the lithology and mineralisation to assist with mine design planning and scheduling and future feasibility study work.

Table 1: Significant assay results composited from geological logged nominally white kaolinised granite

Wet screening of samples was firstly performed to remove quartz and mica to produce minus 45micron kaolin samples. These kaolin samples were analysed by XRF at Bureau Veritas and by the CSIRO for quantitative elemental and mineralogical testing using the XRD process to determine the kaolinite and halloysite content within each sample. The samples were also tested internally for ISO Brightness, which is an indication of the purity of the kaolinite.

A revised JORC 2012 Mineral Resource is currently being calculated and due for release later this quarter.

Figure 2: Carey's Well deposit with the 2019 and previous drillholes, the bright white kaolin thickness intervals and 10% halloysite content outlines.

Satellite Prospects

A number of holes were drilled at the Condooringie, Tomney West and Tomney East prospects, which showed outstanding results that will be followed up in the next scheduled drilling program.

At Condooringie, CD19AC05 in particular had a 30m intercept (from 9m) with tests on the minus45µm fraction averaging 27% halloysite by XRD testing and 38.3% Al2O3 by XRF testing.

Similarly, TE19AC003 at Tomney East had an intercept of 24m (from 19m) with tests on the minus45µm fraction averaging 28% halloysite by XRD and 38.3% Al2O3 by XRF.

The Poochera Project

The Poochera Halloysite‐Kaolin Project covers two main geographic areas of interest, both situated in the western province of South Australia (Figure 3). The current main area of focus for the Project is on the Eyre Peninsula which comprises three tenements and one tenement application (Figure 4) and is located approximately 635 kms west by road from Adelaide and 130 kms south‐east from Ceduna.

Figure 3: Project location plan

Figure 4: Poochera Tenements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 00:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
05/18ANDROMEDA METALS : and Minotaur Exploration to collaborate on halloysite-kaolin ..
AQ
03/07Thor mining plc - strategic development, australian copper interests
AQ
02/27Altech Chemicals - Australia needs to take a leaf out of Malaysia's book if i..
AQ
02/14Evolution Mining Limited - FY19 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INTERIM DIVID..
AQ
2017ADELAIDE RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 2 existin..
FA
2017Andromeda Metals Ltd Pilbara Gold Project Acquisition, $2 Million Capital Ra..
AW
2017ANDROMEDA METALS : June 2017 Quarterly Appendix 5B
PU
2017Andromeda Metals Ltd In-Situ Recovery Copper Potential for Moonta Project
AW
2017ANDROMEDA METALS : ISR copper potential for Moonta Project
PU
2017ANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 3B - Exercise of Options
PU
More news
Chart ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Andromeda Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Marsh Managing Director
Rhoderick Gordon John Grivas Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Harding Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Shearer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED683.33%42
BHP GROUP4.50%118 429
RIO TINTO PLC10.99%89 692
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.86%32 535
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.27%20 498
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.83%9 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group