Andromeda Metals : Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone

ASX Announcement

30 October 2019

Drilling Results at Carey's Well Extends

Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone

Summary

Recent 2019 Aircore Drilling has extended Carey's Well Halloysite mineralised zone approximately 400 metres to the north‐east and 200 metres to the south‐east.

Carey's Well mineralised zone remains open to north, north‐east and south‐east.

Drillholes at satellite prospects Condooringie, Tomney East and Tomney West also showed strong results for potential additional Halloysite‐ Kaolin resources.

A revised 2012 JORC Mineral Resource estimation is planned for release this quarter incorporating these results.

Discussion

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda, the Company) is pleased to provide the following results from the aircore drilling program undertaken in April‐May 2019 by the Company now that all assay results have been received. The aircore drilling program was designed to target the shallow, kaolinised granite mineralisation located at the Carey's Well deposit in addition to some nearby prospects.

The total drilling program amounted to 109 holes for a total of 3,265 metres drilled. Of this, 95 holes (including 3 water monitoring wells) for 2,736 metres were drilled at the Carey's Well deposit. Another 5 holes totalling 234 metres were drilled at nearby Condooringie (4 kms north of the Carey's Well deposit) while a further 3 holes for 152 metres at Tomney East and 6 holes for 143 metres at Tomney West prospects were also drilled (both prospects located approximately 10 kms to the south of the Carey's Well deposit).

Halloysite content calculations are a complex and time consuming process due to the chemical composition of halloysite being very similar to kaolinite, resulting in the long lead time to receive final results. Andromeda engaged the CSIRO, one of the world's leading experts in halloysite and kaolinite measurement, to complete this analysis. The collaboration between the