ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT (ANTM)

ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT (ANTM)
News

Aneka Tambang Tbk PT : Appointment Of ANTAM’S Commissioner as Commissioner At PT INALUM (Persero)

08/16/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Jakarta, August 14, 2018 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) announced that the member of ANTAM's Board of Commissioners, Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono, was appointed as Commissioner at PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (INALUM) in accordance with INALUM's notification letter which submitted to ANTAM's Board of Director on August 10, 2018.

Furthermore, Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono is no longer be in charge as ANTAM's Commissioner since the date of his appointment as Commissioner at INALUM, in accordance with the provisions of ANTAM's Articles of Association. The ANTAM's Board of Commissioners and Directors would like to thank Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono for his dedication and best support to the Company during his tenure.

ANTAM published this release as part of public disclosure pursuant to the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 31/POJK.04/2015 on the Disclosure on Material Information or Facts by Issuers or Public Companies.

###

Disclaimer

PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 07:45:06 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 20 424 B
EBIT 2018 1 601 B
Net income 2018 478 B
Debt 2018 5 965 B
Yield 2018 0,85%
P/E ratio 2018 45,77
P/E ratio 2019 16,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
Capitalization 20 787 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 245  IDR
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arie Prabowo Ariotedjo President Director
Fachrul Razi President Commissioner
Hari Widjajanto Operations Director
Dimas Wikan Pramudhito Finance Director
Zakri Muhammad VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT1 413
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-13.64%13 227
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-27.89%10 682
GOLDCORP INC.-11.92%10 016
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-32.28%6 474
EVOLUTION MINING LTD9.81%3 578
