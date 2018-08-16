Aneka Tambang Tbk PT : Appointment Of ANTAM’S Commissioner as Commissioner At PT INALUM (Persero)

Jakarta, August 14, 2018 - PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM; IDX: ANTM; ASX: ATM) announced that the member of ANTAM's Board of Commissioners, Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono, was appointed as Commissioner at PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (INALUM) in accordance with INALUM's notification letter which submitted to ANTAM's Board of Director on August 10, 2018.

Furthermore, Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono is no longer be in charge as ANTAM's Commissioner since the date of his appointment as Commissioner at INALUM, in accordance with the provisions of ANTAM's Articles of Association. The ANTAM's Board of Commissioners and Directors would like to thank Mr. Bambang Gatot Ariyono for his dedication and best support to the Company during his tenure.

ANTAM published this release as part of public disclosure pursuant to the Indonesia Financial Services Authority Regulation No. 31/POJK.04/2015 on the Disclosure on Material Information or Facts by Issuers or Public Companies.

###