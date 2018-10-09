ANEVIA STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW

TVC/WESCO AGREEMENT

Anevia,a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has signed a reseller agreement with TVC Communications, LLC (TVC), a wholly owned subsidiary of WESCO Distribution, Inc., to sell products in the high-growth Latin American market. This new relationship is expected to further build Anevia's local presence in the region.

Under the agreement, TVC will sell all Anevia technologies, including its flagship NEA-LIVE, NEA-DVR, NEA-CDN, Genova-Live and Flamingo products, in Latin America. TVC also will help to reinforce the company's presence with local pre-sales, sales and technical support primarily in Mexico, Chile and Colombia.

"Anevia already has a strong presence in Latin America, an exciting market with a lot of activity and strong revenue growth over the past two years," commented Gregory Samson, EVP Global Telco and Media Sales, Anevia. "TVC has a powerful grasp of the market at a local level and, with their help, we will be in a position to take advantage of even more opportunities. In fact, we are already jointly working on a pipeline of potential projects."

"TVC recently expanded our IPTV initiative after focusing mainly on the hardware side," said Ken Olsen, senior vice president for TVC in the Caribbean and Latin American markets. "The demand for IPTV is accelerating across Latin America, and TVC is ideally positioned to help improve the accessibility of streaming live video and to maximize the opportunities this dynamic and growing area presents. Our engineering team in Latin America is prepared to work with Anevia to help deliver a superior next-generation experience in the most affordable way possible."

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally-renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2017 annual sales were approximately $7.7 billion. The company employs approximately 9,100 people, maintains relationships with over 26,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 10 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 full-service branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

About TVC

TVC Communications, a Division of WESCO Distribution, Inc., delivers the products and technical support to build today's communications infrastructure. Backed by close working relationships with top manufacturers and a deep understanding of the applications and technology behind the products we sell, TVC has proven itself to be a valued partner to both the broadband cable and telecommunications industries. Our team of product managers and technical specialists provide a wide range of professional services including system design, product support and supply chain management to assist in the launch of the latest technologies. www.tvcinc.com.

Contacts