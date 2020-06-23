PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY, 23/06/2020

Anevia Appoints Laurent Grimaldi as

Independent Board Director

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, announces that Laurent Grimaldi was co-opted as an independent Board director at the June 11, 2020 Board meeting. He succeeds Frédéric Rombaut, who served as Board director since 2016 and resigned in 2019. This co-optation, which takes effect immediately, will be subject to ratification by a future General Shareholders' Meeting in accordance with French law.

This addition brings the total number of Board members to five, including two independent directors: Laurent Lafarge, LBO France (represented by Valéry Huot), Tristan Leteurtre, Alexis Delb, and Laurent Grimaldi.

Over his 30 years of experience in the telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) industry, Laurent Grimaldi has developed extensive experience in general management, investment, and entrepreneurship. He has founded and led several companies in both Europe and Africa, such as Tiscali Network and Konnect Africa, as well as the Open 3G Consortium. He has also served as Managing Director of Axa Private Equity Venture Funds.

Today Laurent Grimaldi is CEO of C-Consulting, which he founded in 2010 to help companies with strategy, mergers & acquisitions and fund raising.

Laurent Grimaldi holds an MSc from Telecom Paris and is fluent in four languages.

"I am excited to welcome Laurent Grimaldi as an independent Board director at Anevia," said Laurent Lafarge, President and CEO. "His expertise and leadership in both international B2B telecommunications and finance will be key assets in guiding the company's growth strategy and strengthening its financial stability over the coming years."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Anevia - an innovative French company that has consistently delivered high-quality products to the market," said Laurent Grimaldi. "The company has huge ambitions and it's an exciting time to be here."

About ANEVIA

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, medi a and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

Contacts

ANEVIA

Silvia CANDIDO

Field Marketing Director Tel: +33 1 81 98 32 40

Email:investisseurs@anevia.com

Stylus Media Communications

David Kirk

Senior Account Manager

Tel: +44 1342 3119834 Email:stylusmedia@gmail.com