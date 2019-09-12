Anevia : COLSECOR Renews its Trust in Anevia to Expand its Sensa OTT Service

COLSECOR Renews its Trust in Anevia to Expand its Sensa

OTT Service

Anevia (www.anevia.com), a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, announces the completion of an OTT platform expansion for Argentine television and telecommunications service provider COLSECOR. The expanded system will increase the capacity of COLSECOR's Sensa platform which currently offers its subscribers more than 80 live OTT channels.

"We have been using Anevia solutions for five years," says COLSECOR's VP of Engineering Miguel Factor, "starting with the VOD system that we rolled out to subscribers across Argentina. It has proved an excellent product backed by very good local technical support, in our language. Our phase two investment saw NEA-DVR and NEA-CDN being used for delivery to our customer base, enabling us to offer live and on-demand video as well as catch-up and pause TV. It also included additional Anevia NEA-DVR resources, featuring Embedded Distributed Storage (EDS) to massively increase storage capacity without requiring dedicated storage servers. The expanded system gives us the capacity to add over 1,000 new video-on-demand releases per month, so we are talking about seriously large capacity. The next step will be to expand the service to other Latin American countries."

"COLSECOR is a good example of efficient and effective OTT TV implementation," adds Grégory Samson, Anevia EVP Worldwide Sales, Telco & Media. "A partnership of over 300 separate enterprises throughout Argentina, it gives viewers access to a wide range of video content through a well coordinated single portal. Initiatives of this kind are exactly what the television industry needs as it expands from traditional cable and terrestrial based delivery."

About COLSECOR

COLSECOR (COLSECOR Coop. Ltda.) is a first-degree cooperative formed by cooperatives and SMEs throughout Argentina, providing subscription television and telecommunications services. Its objective is to generate economies of scale by guaranteeing the sustainability of projects and through technological innovation. COLSECOR provides contracting services for digital television, bandwidth provision, fixed telephony, carrier, licences and generation of audiovisual and graphic content.

About ANEVIA

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.