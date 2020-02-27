Anevia : Cloud-Native NEA-CDN® v5 to Make CABSAT Debut

Anevia Cloud-NativeNEA-CDN® v5 to Make CABSAT Debut

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, will introduce the latest version of its NEA-CDN® content delivery network solution to Middle East broadcasters and media channel managers attending the CABSAT 2020 exhibition and conference in Dubai, March 31st - April 2nd. NEA-CDN v5 makes it easy for operators to scale their OTT services for peak viewing within minutes by simply adding nodes to their CDN - and then removing them when they are no longer required.

As the first cloud-native CDN solution, NEA-CDN v5 - based on the Kubernetes infrastructure - provides operators with a centrally orchestrated, hardware-agnostic, and elastic private CDN. It makes it easy to deploy - in just one click - and comes with a centralised management and analytics platform that makes it easy to operate.

"Traffic fluctuations are huge in OTT video streaming," comments Anevia NEA-CDN Product Manager David Tencer, "and operators will most of the time only use 6% of their available CDN capacity - meaning that 94% of the capacity is usually being wasted. With this elastic CDN solution, OTT operators can ensure a high-quality experience even during peak traffic, without having to build in over-capacity."

Orchestrated through the Kubernetes container management system, NEA-CDN v5 is supplied as a container to be used with the Docker software platform. OTT operators can scale their service up and down by using virtual-machine hosts over an internal or external cloud infrastructure. All that is required is an accessible Kubernetes cluster, available on most public clouds, plus the NEA-CDN v5 software.

A further advantage of the container model is that software is separated from the underlying hardware, so it is no longer necessary to set up separate servers for the CDN and other software. Operators can run their applications separately over the same private or public cloud infrastructure, within orchestrated containers. Combining a NEA-CDN with an Anevia origin server such as NEA-LIVE or NEA-DVR makes video delivery even more efficient, especially for live and near-live TV.

To find out more about NEA-CDN v5, visit Anevia on stand B5-14 at CABSAT 2020.

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.