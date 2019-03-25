Anevia : ComNet selects Anevia's Genova Live software encoder to expand its national and local channel offering

PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY, 25/03/2019

COM NET SELECTS ANEVIA'S GENOVA LIVE SOFTWARE

ENCODER TO EXPAND ITS NATIONAL AND LOCAL

CHANNEL OFFERING

Anevia,a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has announced that Com Net, Inc. (CNI), a world-class wholesale provider of operation support solutions to Video, Internet and Phone (VIP) Service Providers, has chosen Anevia's Genova Live software-based encoder to meet its video-streaming transcoding needs.

For over 25 years, CNI has enabled local communication providers to offer the highest-quality services. In its commitment to providing innovative IP video solutions for its clients, CNI chose Anevia's software transcoder, Genova Live, to expand its video-streaming platform with new channels and offer superior resilience and video quality.

Genova Live provides high-density software encoding and transcoding and ensures reliable broadcast-quality content. The encoder offers high-quality video and is resilient in a real-life live video environment with Anevia on-hand to provide support and guidance throughout deployment.

Following its deployment, Genova Live will enable CNI to expand its national offering to 200 channels, with the addition of almost 40 new local channels for niche viewing and the capacity to expand to hundreds more. This will allow CNI to increase its scale to reach hundreds of thousands of subscribers across the United States - and potentially even millions.

Randall Plaisier, CTO, Com Net, Inc. commented: "We have recently chosen to deepen our relationship with Anevia for phase 2 of our project. Our support from Anevia has been great and any issues get resolved quickly. Genova Live has greatly improved our reaction time and provides greater visibility of network conditions."

Breno Fleury, VP Sales, North America, Anevia added: "We are thrilled that CNI chose to renew its trust in Anevia by selecting Genova Live, after having deployed our packaging, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions. This builds on the momentum of our successful deployments with other major telcos in North America."

Genova Live is a software-based encoder running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers for live OTT and IPTV video streaming, enabling ultra-low latency. Find out more here.

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted

by globally-renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

About Com Net, Inc. (CNI)

CNI is an Ohio-based company that was established in 1993 through a collaboration of 15 independent local exchange companies (ILECs) across Ohio. Initially, CNI focused on delivering enhanced telecommunication features and complementary technical services. Soon after, CNI launched dial-up ISP services to enable early Internet adoption under its trademarked bright.net program. It was at this time that CNI's ownership base grew to 21 ILECs and one electrical cooperative. Today, CNI's services extend well beyond their local service provider partners, to serve communication providers located throughout the United States.

