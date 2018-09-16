Anevia Partners with Viaccess-Orca to Provide Ultra-Low

Latency Live Streaming Solution

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, is partnering with Viaccess - Orca to provide audiences with an ultra-low latency live streaming solution which they are showcasing at this year's IBC.

The collaboration will see Anevia provide the encoder side of the solution, while Viaccess-Orca, a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, part of the Orange Group, will be supplying the secure video player.

The combination of Anevia and Viaccess-Orca software has been optimised and integrated to reduce latency and allow streaming at as close to real time as possible. The solution, driven by user frustrations at watching live broadcast such as sporting events on a slight delay, will allow audiences to live stream everything with sub-second delay. This is in stark contrast to the up to eight-second broadcast standard delay and the between 30 to 60 seconds with other traditional OTT systems.

Thanks to this partnership, viewers will be able to keep latency low while live streaming from any device and watch events before receiving related tweets from their friends.

Discussing the collaboration, Damien Lucas Anevia CTO and Co-Founder said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Viaccess-Orca on this solution. It is a great opportunity to unite our products and provide customers with a unique solution to their streaming problems.

"The solution will be available for anybody wanting to reduce latency when streaming which will ultimately enhance their overall live viewing experience."

"Video ecosystems are technically more and more complex; reducing playback delay on OTT devices greatly improves End-User Experience; it can only be offered through a joint work between back-end and front-end top-expert providers, said Chem Assayag, EVP Marketing & Sales at Viaccess-Orca. This is what is achieved through our cooperation with Anevia."

Anevia and Viaccess-Orca are currently showcasing low latency for live broadcast using VO player combined withAnevia's technology, on stand 5.B66 and 1.A51 at IBC2018.

-Ends-

About Anevia

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV

experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally-renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

Contacts