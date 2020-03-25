Anevia : Résultats annuels 2019 / Exercice de BSA / Covid-19

ANEVIA PRESS RELEASE GENTILLY, 25/3/2020

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

Substantial decline in losses

Gross margin grew 16% in 2019, driven by a favorable product mix, amid sales of higher-margin software and services. The result was a three-pointincrease in gross margin, from 78% to 81%, during the year.

This performance, combined with the company's firm grip on personnel expenses over the period (37% of 2019 revenue, compared with 42% in 2018), enabled Anevia to substantially reduce its operating losses, from €3.7m to €1.7m, resulting in an improvement of nearly €2m over the year.

The research tax credit (CIR) was stable year-on-year at €1.2m.

The addition of this research tax credit therefore reduced operating losses, which came to -€0.5m, compared to -€2.5m in 2018. As anticipated, the acceleration in business activity helped Anevia achieve break-evenin H2.

Net income was negative at -€0.6m, compared to -€2.6m in 2018, representing an increase of €2m.

UPDATE ON EQUITY WARRANT ISSUANCE

29% of class A warrants exercised within three months after issuance and 70% of class B warrants exercised

As at 28th February, 2020, 1,322,420 class A warrants had been exercised, at an exercise price of €2.25. This represents 29% of the 4,586,978 free class A warrants issued to shareholders in December 2019.

The class A warrants exercised by February 28, 2020, which was the last day of the accelerated exercise period, resulted in the issuance of 240,440 new shares, each of which was allotted one class B warrant, such that 240,440 class B warrants were then issued.

In March 2019, 168,240 of these class B warrants were exercised, at a unit price of €2, resulting in the creation of 168,240 new shares.

These shares were admitted to trading on the same line as Anevia's existing shares (ISIN code: FR0011910652).

At its meeting of 25th March, the Board of Directors therefore noted that the class A and class B warrants that had been exercised had increased the share capital by a gross amount of €877,470,000. It formally recognised the increase in Anevia's capital stock to €249,782.90, henceforth consisting of 4,995,658 shares with a par value of €0.05.

On the date of this publication, the Group has 3,264,558 class A warrants and 72,200 class B warrants in circulation.

For further information about these A and B warrants, please refer to the press release published on the company's website: https://anevia.com/finance/ on December 16, 2019 and which sets out the terms and conditions of the plan to allocate free equity warrants to shareholders.

FINANCIAL POSITION AT 29th FEBRUARY, 2020

On 31st December, 2019, Anevia had -€0.5m in shareholder equity, with €1.8m in free cash flow and net debt of €0.7m.

The 2019 accounts were prepared in accordance on a going concern basis, given that cash forecasts for the coming 12 months point to a positive cash position. The following factors are taken into account: