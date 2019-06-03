Log in
ANEVIA

(ALANV)
Anevia : and Evermedia strengthen their collaboration in France by signing a distributor contract

06/03/2019

PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY,

03/06/2019

Anevia and EverMedia Strengthen their Collaboration in

France by Signing a Distributor Contract

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, today announces it has signed a framework agreement with EverMedia, a service company with expertise in IPTV and multimedia solutions, for the distribution and deployment of its products and related services in France.

EverMedia provides unrivalled, state-of-the-art integration and 24/7 support services in Anevia's three main target sectors in the enterprise market - Corporate, Luxury Hospitality, and Healthcare

- making it an ideal partner to manage Anevia's regional integrator network in France.

"We are delighted that this long-term collaboration is ramping up," says Natalia Shapkina, Sales Director at Anevia. "It is essential for us to have an experienced partner to strengthen our presence in new target markets such as Corporate and Media through global expertise in our Flamingo and Genova product ranges. By combining these two products, customers benefit from quality monitoring via mosaic generation, as well as SDI compression and encoding, beyond traditional reception and distribution."

"Our mission as experts on Anevia's solutions is evolving along several axes of collaboration. We support many of Anevia's French and international partners who seek to ensure that their customers get local expertise, combined with highly specialised integration or project- management services. Often having more generalist expertise, our partners find in us the support they need to guarantee project results, in the fields of governmental public institutions, media groups, hotels, etc," adds Mr. Emmanuel Hardy, IPTV consultant expert at EverMedia. "The proximity of Anevia's technical teams was one of the key points for us. We have set up a 24/7 service offer for our partners' infrastructures, as a logical extension of the provider's services. We remain independent of end-customers' choices and act as a consultant, service company and distributor."

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

About EverMedia

EverMedia is a service company and a centre of expertise specialising in OTT and IPTV technologies, offering design, project management and 24/7 support services on these technologies.

When expertise is needed to design, build, broadcast and maintain interactive multimedia installations, EverMedia's project managers and engineers help integrators and their end customers in their projects to ensure the highest quality service.

Founded in 1996, EverMedia addresses public and private companies, hospitality and healthcare to offer technologies that are advanced, appropriate, even more mobile, always easy to use and reliable.

For more information, visit www.evermedia.tv.

Contact@evermedia.tv

Contacts

Anevia

PosITiv Marketing

Natalia Shapkina, Sales Director

Stephen Meredith

Tél : +33 6 29 12 20 91

Tel: +44 (0) 78 16655709

nshapkina@anevia.com

stylusmedia@gmail.com

Disclaimer

Anevia SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:03:06 UTC
