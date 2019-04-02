Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Anevia    ALANV   FR0011910652

ANEVIA

(ALANV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anevia : launches Flamingo Station for TV over IP and Coaxial Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY,

02/04/2019

Anevia Launches Flamingo Station for TV Over IP and

Coaxial Networks

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has announced the launch of its Flamingo Station, an out-of-the-box Flamingo kit enabling 3- and 4-star hotels to enhance their guest experience by cost-effectively delivering linear TV channels over IP and coaxial networks.

As part of Anevia's Flamingo range, Flamingo Station is based on the same proven traditional Flamingo technology. The compact TV head-end distributes content over both coaxial and IP networks, with integrated premium content protection so hotels can deliver local TV packages while satisfying content owner security requirements.

Flamingo Station supports all major CAS and DRM vendors through CAM multi-service or onboard rescrambling. It allows multi-tuner descrambling for increased density. The solution also features an Electronic Programming Guide export and allows fast channel scan on TV sets with Network Information Table search for coaxial delivery to enable faster installation.

Flamingo Station is pre-packaged, allowing hotels to deploy an easy-to-install-and-operate TV system that fits their specific markets. The solution can be fully integrated with Anevia Cloud Services, which enables integrators to monitor the status of broadcast services and tuners and receive real-time alerts and notifications.

Ivonne Prugnaud, Executive VP Sales WW Enterprise, Anevia commented: "Flamingo Station allows hotels to cost-effectively modernise in-room entertainment, while enabling Anevia to expand outside the luxury market into the 3- and 4- star hotel market, which represents on average around 30% of the hospitality industry."

To find out more about Flamingo Station, meet Anevia at HITEC Europe, 9-11 April in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

-Ends-

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally-renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member and active contributor to several TV, media and

ANEVIA PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY, 02/04/2019

hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

Contact

Anevia

Silvia Candido, Field Marketing Director

Tel: +33 6 14 42 39 90

scandido@anevia.com

2

Disclaimer

Anevia SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANEVIA
12:12pANEVIA : launches Flamingo Station for TV over IP and Coaxial Networks
PU
03/30ANEVIA : launches cloud-native CDN solution
AQ
03/28ANEVIA : launches world's first Cloud-native CDN solution
PU
03/26ANEVIA : Com net selects anevia's genova live software encoder to expand its nat..
AQ
03/25ANEVIA : ComNet selects Anevia's Genova Live software encoder to expand its nati..
PU
03/18ANEVIA : MNC Group selects Anevia solutions to provide a complete multi-screen v..
PU
01/25ANEVIA : And tr services chosen by sbb operator to develop its b2b hospitality o..
AQ
01/23ANEVIA : and TR Services chosen by SBB operator to develop its B2B hospitality o..
PU
2018ANEVIA : Ting chooses Anevia's Genova Live encoder for new IPTV service
AQ
2018ANEVIA : Com net inc. chooses anevia nea-dvr and nea-cdn to power turnkey hosted..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 16,5 M
EBIT 2019 -1,00 M
Net income 2019 0,05 M
Debt 2019 1,10 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,09
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 8,19 M
Chart ANEVIA
Duration : Period :
Anevia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANEVIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurent Lafarge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
François Gombault Vice President-Worldwide Operations
Véronique Coulmann Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Damien Lucas Chief Technology Officer
Tristan Leteurtre Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANEVIA-9.81%9
CISCO SYSTEMS26.84%237 665
QUALCOMM1.56%69 024
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD34.25%43 287
NOKIA OYJ1.87%32 077
ERICSSON AB11.54%30 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About