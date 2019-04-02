Anevia : launches Flamingo Station for TV over IP and Coaxial Networks

Anevia Launches Flamingo Station for TV Over IP and

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has announced the launch of its Flamingo Station, an out-of-the-box Flamingo kit enabling 3- and 4-star hotels to enhance their guest experience by cost-effectively delivering linear TV channels over IP and coaxial networks.

As part of Anevia's Flamingo range, Flamingo Station is based on the same proven traditional Flamingo technology. The compact TV head-end distributes content over both coaxial and IP networks, with integrated premium content protection so hotels can deliver local TV packages while satisfying content owner security requirements.

Flamingo Station supports all major CAS and DRM vendors through CAM multi-service or onboard rescrambling. It allows multi-tuner descrambling for increased density. The solution also features an Electronic Programming Guide export and allows fast channel scan on TV sets with Network Information Table search for coaxial delivery to enable faster installation.

Flamingo Station is pre-packaged, allowing hotels to deploy an easy-to-install-and-operate TV system that fits their specific markets. The solution can be fully integrated with Anevia Cloud Services, which enables integrators to monitor the status of broadcast services and tuners and receive real-time alerts and notifications.

Ivonne Prugnaud, Executive VP Sales WW Enterprise, Anevia commented: "Flamingo Station allows hotels to cost-effectively modernise in-room entertainment, while enabling Anevia to expand outside the luxury market into the 3- and 4- star hotel market, which represents on average around 30% of the hospitality industry."

To find out more about Flamingo Station, meet Anevia at HITEC Europe, 9-11 April in Palma, Mallorca, Spain.

