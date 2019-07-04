Log in
ANEVIA

(ALANV)
Anevia : to launch NEA-CDN 5 cloud-native Content Delivery Network solution into Europe

07/04/2019

PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY,

04/07/2019

Anevia to Launch NEA-CDN 5 Cloud-Native Content Delivery Network Solution

into Europe

Anevia, a leading provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions, has chosen IBC 2019 as the venue for the European launch of its NEA-CDN 5 cloud-native Content Delivery Network solution.

NEA-CDN gives operators the ability to scale their OTT services for peak viewing by adding their own CDN to their existing network infrastructure. Designed specifically for video streaming, it reduces network load by caching user requests and content to form a shield which protects origin servers from multiple requests.

"Version 5 reduces or even eliminates the need for capacity planning," says Anevia NEA-CDN Product Manager David Tencer. "It is supplied as a container to be used with the Docker software platform. The container approach allows the service to be scaled for temporary or permanent requirements literally within minutes. This is also ideal for setting up a private cloud infrastructure to handle an OTT operator's mainstream traffic. Users can also add external cloud resources on the fly ahead of sports events that are likely to generate high viewing peaks."

"A second major benefit of using a container model is that processes are separated from the underlying hardware. In other words, it is no longer necessary to set up separate servers for the CDN and other processes. Operators can run their applications separately over the same private or public cloud infrastructure, within orchestrated containers. Combining a NEA-CDN with an Anevia origin server such as NEA-LIVE(https://anevia.com/product/ott-packager/) or NEA-DVR(https://anevia.com/product/cloud-dvr-solution/) makes video delivery even more efficient, especially for live and near-live TV."

NEA-CDN 5 is orchestrated through the Kubernetes container management system. OTT operators can scale their service up and down by using virtual-machine hosts over an internal or external cloud infrastructure. All that is required is an accessible Kubernetes cluster, available on most public clouds, plus the NEA-CDN 5 configuration itself.

Anevia's NEA-CDN 5 can be distributed geographically to cover multiple territories. When positioned close to end users at the edge of the CDN, it optimises bandwidth requirements within the network. Associating NEA-CDN 5 with a NEA-CDN Balancer allows large session amounts to be handled and maximises the output traffic to improve customer quality of experience.

Anevia will demonstrate NEA-CDN 5 on stand 5.B66 at IBC 2019, Amsterdam, September 13th-17th.

ANEVIA PRESS RELEASE

GENTILLY, 04/07/2019

The accompanying diagram shows the Anevia NEA-CDN 5 system architecture.

About Anevia

Anevia is a leading OTT and IPTV software provider of innovative multiscreen solutions for the delivery of live TV, streaming video, time-shifted TV and video on demand services. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of video compression, multiscreen IPTV head-ends, Cloud DVR and CDN solutions to enable viewers to enjoy a next-generation TV experience - anywhere, anytime and on any screen - including 4K UHD content. The solutions have been widely adopted by globally renowned telecom and pay-TV operators, TV broadcasters and video service providers in hospitality, healthcare and corporate businesses.

Founded in 2003, Anevia has a track record of being first to market with advanced video technologies. The company is a member of and active contributor to several TV, media and hospitality industry associations. Headquartered in France, with regional offices in the USA, Dubai and Singapore, Anevia is listed on the Paris Euronext Growth market.

For more information please visit www.anevia.com.

Contacts

Anevia

StylusMedia

Silvia Candido

David Kirk

Field Marketing Director

Senior Account Manager

Tel: +33 1 81 94 50 95

Tel: +44 1342 3119834

scandido@anevia.com

Email: stylusmedia@gmail.com

Disclaimer

Anevia SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:17:09 UTC
