ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED    0347   CNE1000001V4

ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(0347)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Angang Steel : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

02/24/2020 | 08:52am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0347)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

AND

COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Angang Steel Company Limited* ( 鞍 鋼 股 份 有 限 公 司) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ma Weiguo ("Mr. Ma") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 24 February 2020 for the need to develop his personal business.

Following his resignation, Mr. Ma ceased to be the chairman of the audit committee of the Board, and a member of each of the remuneration and appraisal committee, nomination committee and strategic committee of the Board.

Mr. Ma confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ma for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

- 1 -

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD COMMITTEE

The Board announces that following Mr. Ma's resignation and with effect from 24 February 2020, Mr. Wu Dajun, an independent non-executive Director who has appropriate professional qualifications and related financial management expertise as stipulated in Rule 3.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), be appointed as the chairman of the audit committee of the Board.

COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULES

Following the resignation of Mr. Ma, the Company is able to meet the requirements of (i) having at least three independent non-executive Directors on the Board under 3.10(1) of the Listing Rule; (ii) having independent non-executive Directors representing one-third of the Board; and (iii) the audit committee of Board comprising only non-executive Directors with a minimum of three members and chaired by an independent non-executive Director under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED*

Wang Yidong

Executive Director and Chairman of the Board

Anshan City, Liaoning Province, the PRC

24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Wang Yidong

Wu Dajun

Li Zhen

Feng Changli

Ma Lianyong

Wang Jianhua

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

ANSTEEL - Angang Steel Company Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:51:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 3 981 M
Net income 2019 1 926 M
Debt 2019 15 604 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 26 717 M
Chart ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Angang Steel Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,86  CNY
Last Close Price 2,45  CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Dong Wang Chairman
Lian Yong Ma Secretary, Executive Director, CAO & Deputy GM
Wei Guo Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Jun Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Peng Yuan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED-1.81%3 803
ARCELORMITTAL-4.12%16 487
NUCOR-13.70%14 659
POSCO--.--%14 022
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-1.24%11 124
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%7 838
