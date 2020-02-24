Angang Steel : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 0347)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

AND

COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Angang Steel Company Limited* ( 鞍 鋼 股 份 有 限 公 司) (the "Company") announces that Mr. Ma Weiguo ("Mr. Ma") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 24 February 2020 for the need to develop his personal business.

Following his resignation, Mr. Ma ceased to be the chairman of the audit committee of the Board, and a member of each of the remuneration and appraisal committee, nomination committee and strategic committee of the Board.

Mr. Ma confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Ma for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.