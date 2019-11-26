ANGI Homeservices at Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) will attend the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona at The Phoenician on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Brandon Ridenour, Chief Executive Officer of ANGI Homeservices, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. MST. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available to the public at https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/120319a_js/?entity=48_MSR4J4F and a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.angihomeservices.com/ and http://www.iac.com/Investors/ for a period of 90 days.



ANGI Homeservices Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices, and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We’ve established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie’s List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, ravaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com.

