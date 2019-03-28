AngioDynamics : OARtrac® Radiation Dose Monitoring System Receives Expanded FDA Clearance for Electron Radiation Therapy

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative,
minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral
vascular disease and oncology, today announced that the United States
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an expanded 510(k) clearance
for the OARtrac Radiation Dose Monitoring System.
The additional indications clear the OARtrac System for use with
patient-specific, pre-calibrated peak skin dose (PSD) sensors used
during cancer treatments to measure photon and electron radiation
therapy as an adjunct to treatment planning. The OARtrac System allows
clinicians to measure and validate radiation doses targeted to a
specific area of a patient’s body, allowing for more accurate and
informed dosing.
The OARtrac System was previously cleared for use in the real-time
monitoring and measurement of photon radiation and high dose rate (HDR)
brachytherapy during cancer treatments on both the skin surface and with
endorectal balloon (ERB) applications. The expanded Indication for Use
now provides radiation oncologists and medical physicists with a tool to
monitor and measure radiation doses in patients who receive electron
radiation therapy, one of the most common radiotherapy treatments.
The system is also indicated for use with photon and electron energy
when adhered to the skin or inserted into the rectum, allowing
physicians to utilize a specifically designed OARtrac endorectal balloon
device to take measurements at the rectal wall during cancer treatment.
“This expanded clearance provides us the opportunity to address an unmet
need for patients in three of the most common types of radiation
therapy, allowing for significantly improved outcomes,” said Brent
Boucher, Senior Vice President for Oncology at AngioDynamics. “OARtrac
is the type of disruptive technology that our customers value, and our
team will continue to focus on creating additional pathways to help
clinicians deliver the best possible treatment for their patients.”
AngioDynamics added the OARtrac System to its growing Oncology portfolio
in 2018 when it acquired RadiaDyne and its market-leading balloon
stabilizing technologies. The OARtrac System is a first-of-its-kind,
patented, radiation dose monitoring technology that provides precise,
real-time measurement via a proprietary intracavitary device. The system
delivers critical dose feedback to medical and radiation oncologists,
providing customized adaptive radiotherapy, reduced side effects, and
improved clinical outcomes across the three most common types of
radiation therapy: photon, electron, and HDR brachytherapy.
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally
invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for
vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology.
AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation
systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products,
angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic
products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.
