Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  AngioDynamics, Inc.    ANGO

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.

(ANGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AngioDynamics : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $66.0 million, an increase of 3.3% year over year
  • Gross margin increased 170 basis points year over year to 57.9%
  • GAAP loss per share of $0.03; adjusted earnings per share of $0.08

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended August 31, 2019.

“Our top-line and gross-margin performance in the quarter was in line with our expectations,” commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. “We continue to build momentum and remain focused on driving growth by creating a suite of disruptive and differentiated technology. The divestiture of the NAMIC Fluid Management business allowed us to begin the year with a strong balance sheet, enabling strategic acquisitions like Eximo Medical, Ltd., which we announced this morning. Additionally, we continue to make steady progress with site initiation in our NanoKnife DIRECT study for pancreatic cancer.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $66.0 million, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $63.9 million a year ago and representing a decline of 1.0% organically. Excluding the impact of Asclera, sales of which were discontinued during fiscal year 2019, net sales grew 5.6% year over year and grew 1.3% organically. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company’s sales in the quarter.

  • Oncology net sales were $14.0 million, an increase of 20.9% from $11.6 million a year ago, led by sales of the Company’s BioSentry Tract Sealant System, the Alatus and IsoLoc balloon products, NanoKnife, and Solero.
  • Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) net sales were $28.9 million, an increase of 1.1%, compared to $28.6 million a year ago. Excluding last year’s Asclera Sales of $1.4 million in the first quarter, VIT grew 6.4%, as strong growth in sales of the Company’s AngioVac and Thrombolytic product line offerings was partially offset by a decline in the overall Core VIT business.
  • Vascular Access net sales were $23.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $23.8 million a year ago, as lower sales of Ports and PICCs negatively offset growth in the Midlines and Dialysis businesses.

U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $52.9 million, an increase of 2.8% from $51.5 million a year ago, and International net sales were $13.1 million, an increase of 5.3% from $12.4 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 57.9%, an increase of 170 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, driven primarily by productivity and supply chain improvements as well as positive product mix.

The Company recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.15 per share, a year ago.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAS in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $7.3 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company used $6.5 million in operating cash flow and had capital expenditures of $1.4 million. As of August 31, 2019, the Company had $83.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Guidance

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2020 net sales to be in the range of $280 to $286 million and gross margin to be in the range of 58% to 59%, inclusive of the Eximo acquisition.

Separately, the Company is updating its expectations for full-year adjusted earnings per share to account for investments related to the full-market launch of the products acquired from Eximo, anticipated in the second half of fiscal year 2020, and now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.15.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13694372.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 3, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 10, 2019. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13694372.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and net sales on an organic basis, excluding acquired assets and Asclera. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ from AngioDynamics' expectations. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of fourth parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to fourth-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2019. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

66,042

 

 

$

63,943

 

Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization)

27,825

 

 

27,990

 

Gross profit

38,217

 

 

35,953

 

% of net sales

57.9

%

 

56.2

%

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

Research and development

6,292

 

 

7,374

 

Sales and marketing

19,380

 

 

18,405

 

General and administrative

8,453

 

 

8,435

 

Amortization of intangibles

3,868

 

 

3,434

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(448

)

 

12

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net

1,500

 

 

4,422

 

Total operating expenses

39,045

 

 

42,082

 

Operating income

(828

)

 

(6,129

)

Interest expense, net

(465

)

 

(917

)

Other income (expense), net

(98

)

 

114

 

Total other expense, net

(563

)

 

(803

)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(1,391

)

 

(6,932

)

Income tax benefit

(116

)

 

(1,228

)

Net loss from continuing operations

(1,275

)

 

(5,704

)

Net Income from discontinued operations

 

 

5,235

 

Net loss

$

(1,275

)

 

$

(469

)

 

 

 

 

Loss per share - continuing operations

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Income per share - discontinued operations

 

 

 

Basic

$

 

 

$

0.14

 

Diluted

$

 

 

$

0.14

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

Basic

37,783

 

 

37,323

 

Diluted

37,783

 

 

37,323

 

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income:

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(1,275

)

 

$

(5,704

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

3,868

 

 

3,434

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(448

)

 

12

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

1,500

 

 

4,422

 

Write-off of deferred financing fees (2)

593

 

 

 

Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3)

(1,064

)

 

(1,443

)

Adjusted net income

$

3,174

 

 

$

721

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Diluted loss per share

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangibles

0.10

 

 

0.09

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(0.01

)

0.00

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

0.04

 

 

0.12

 

Write-off of deferred financing fees (2)

0.02

 

 

 

Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3)

(0.04

)

 

(0.04

)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

Adjusted diluted sharecount

38,158

38,096

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

(2) Deferred financing fees related to the old credit agreement were written off during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

(3) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for August 31, 2019 and 2018.

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(1,275

)

 

$

(5,704

)

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(116

)

 

(1,228

)

Interest expense, net

465

 

 

917

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,170

 

 

4,812

 

Stock based compensation

1,984

 

 

2,143

 

EBITDAS

$

6,228

 

 

$

940

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

$

(448

)

 

$

12

 

Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1)

1,500

 

 

4,422

 

Adjusted EBITDAS

$

7,280

 

 

$

5,374

 

 

 

 

 

Per diluted share:

 

 

 

EBITDAS

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.02

 

Adjusted EBITDAS

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.14

 

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

Aug 31, 2019

 

Aug 31, 2018

 

% Growth

 

Currency Impact

 

Constant Currency Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Product Category

 

 

 

 

Vascular Interventions & Therapies

 

$

28,913

 

 

$

28,598

 

 

1.1%

 

 

 

 

Vascular Access

 

23,159

 

 

23,790

 

 

(2.7)%

 

 

 

 

Oncology

 

13,970

 

 

11,555

 

 

20.9%

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

66,042

 

 

$

63,943

 

 

3.3%

 

1.0%

 

3.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Geography

 

 

 

 

United States

 

$

52,937

 

 

$

51,496

 

 

2.8%

 

0.0%

 

2.8%

International

 

13,105

 

 

12,447

 

 

5.3%

 

1.0%

 

6.4%

Total

 

$

66,042

 

 

$

63,943

 

 

3.3%

 

1.0%

 

3.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

August 31, 2019

 

May 31, 2019

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

83,649

 

 

$

227,641

 

Total cash and investments

 

83,649

 

 

227,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

32,540

 

 

43,577

 

Inventories

 

45,229

 

 

40,071

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

4,939

 

 

4,003

 

Total current assets

 

166,357

 

 

315,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

25,334

 

 

24,258

 

Other assets

 

9,352

 

 

3,835

 

Intangible assets, net

 

141,655

 

 

145,387

 

Goodwill

 

347,666

 

 

347,666

 

Total assets

 

$

690,364

 

 

$

836,438

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

16,870

 

 

$

22,829

 

Accrued liabilities

 

22,693

 

 

38,338

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

7,500

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

878

 

 

4,635

 

Other current liabilities

 

6,731

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

47,172

 

 

73,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

 

124,407

 

Deferred income taxes

 

14,367

 

 

14,542

 

Contingent consideration, net of current portion

 

10,952

 

 

8,851

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

3,800

 

 

521

 

Total liabilities

 

76,291

 

 

221,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

614,073

 

 

614,815

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

690,364

 

 

$

836,438

 

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(1,275

)

 

$

(469

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,207

 

 

5,599

 

Stock based compensation

 

1,984

 

 

2,150

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(448

)

 

12

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(175

)

 

(10

)

Change in accounts receivable allowances

 

(453

)

 

(228

)

Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals

 

99

 

 

 

Write-off of other assets

 

593

 

 

 

Other

 

(8

)

 

25

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

11,474

 

 

(562

)

Inventories

 

(5,153

)

 

(761

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(746

)

 

(1,200

)

Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

 

(17,633

)

 

(13,429

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(6,534

)

 

(8,873

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(1,391

)

 

(682

)

Acquisition of intangibles

 

(150

)

 

 

Cash paid in acquisition

 

 

 

(37,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(1,541

)

 

(37,682

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(132,500

)

 

(1,250

)

Deferred financing costs on long-term debt

 

(741

)

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration previously established in purchase accounting

 

(1,208

)

 

(2,100

)

Proceeds (outlays) from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan

 

(1,300

)

 

705

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(135,749

)

 

(2,645

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(168

)

 

(134

)

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(143,992

)

 

(49,334

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

227,641

 

 

74,096

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

83,649

 

 

$

24,762

 

 

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands)

 

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows:

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

August 31,

 

August 31,

 

 

2019

 

2018

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(6,534

)

 

$

(8,873

)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(1,391

)

 

(682

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

(7,925

)

 

$

(9,555

)

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
06:16aANGIODYNAMICS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aANGIODYNAMICS : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
BU
06:01aANGIODYNAMICS : Acquires Eximo Medical, Ltd. and its Innovative 355nm Laser Athe..
BU
09/09ANGIODYNAMICS : Awarded Premier's Nationally Outsourced Implantable Infusion Por..
BU
09/05ANGIODYNAMICS : to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results on October..
BU
08/16ANGIODYNAMICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31ANGIODYNAMICS : Announces Appointment of Former Johnson & Johnson Executive Kare..
BU
07/25ANGIODYNAMICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and..
AQ
07/23ANGIODYNAMICS : to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
BU
07/19ANGIODYNAMICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 282 M
EBIT 2020 13,0 M
Net income 2020 -5,89 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -114x
P/E ratio 2021 154x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,35x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,22x
Capitalization 663 M
Chart ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AngioDynamics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,75  $
Last Close Price 17,71  $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Christopher Clemmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard W. Donnelly Chairman
David D. Helsel Senior Vice President-Global Operations, R&D
Michael C. Greiner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kim L. Seabury Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.-9.79%690
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.01%68 288
COLOPLAST35.11%25 561
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED25.85%15 708
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED28.30%4 654
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group