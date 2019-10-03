AngioDynamics : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results 0 10/03/2019 | 06:03am EDT Send by mail :

Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Highlights Net sales of $66.0 million, an increase of 3.3% year over year

Gross margin increased 170 basis points year over year to 57.9%

GAAP loss per share of $0.03; adjusted earnings per share of $0.08 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended August 31, 2019. “Our top-line and gross-margin performance in the quarter was in line with our expectations,” commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. “We continue to build momentum and remain focused on driving growth by creating a suite of disruptive and differentiated technology. The divestiture of the NAMIC Fluid Management business allowed us to begin the year with a strong balance sheet, enabling strategic acquisitions like Eximo Medical, Ltd., which we announced this morning. Additionally, we continue to make steady progress with site initiation in our NanoKnife DIRECT study for pancreatic cancer.” First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $66.0 million, an increase of 3.3%, compared to $63.9 million a year ago and representing a decline of 1.0% organically. Excluding the impact of Asclera, sales of which were discontinued during fiscal year 2019, net sales grew 5.6% year over year and grew 1.3% organically. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company’s sales in the quarter. Oncology net sales were $14.0 million, an increase of 20.9% from $11.6 million a year ago, led by sales of the Company’s BioSentry Tract Sealant System, the Alatus and IsoLoc balloon products, NanoKnife, and Solero.

Vascular Interventions and Therapies (“VIT”) net sales were $28.9 million, an increase of 1.1%, compared to $28.6 million a year ago. Excluding last year’s Asclera Sales of $1.4 million in the first quarter, VIT grew 6.4%, as strong growth in sales of the Company’s AngioVac and Thrombolytic product line offerings was partially offset by a decline in the overall Core VIT business.

Vascular Access net sales were $23.2 million, a decrease of 2.7% from $23.8 million a year ago, as lower sales of Ports and PICCs negatively offset growth in the Midlines and Dialysis businesses. U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $52.9 million, an increase of 2.8% from $51.5 million a year ago, and International net sales were $13.1 million, an increase of 5.3% from $12.4 million a year ago. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 57.9%, an increase of 170 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, driven primarily by productivity and supply chain improvements as well as positive product mix. The Company recorded a net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.03 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of approximately $5.7 million, or a loss of $0.15 per share, a year ago. Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted EBITDAS in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $7.3 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company used $6.5 million in operating cash flow and had capital expenditures of $1.4 million. As of August 31, 2019, the Company had $83.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding. Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Guidance The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2020 net sales to be in the range of $280 to $286 million and gross margin to be in the range of 58% to 59%, inclusive of the Eximo acquisition. Separately, the Company is updating its expectations for full-year adjusted earnings per share to account for investments related to the full-market launch of the products acquired from Eximo, anticipated in the second half of fiscal year 2020, and now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.10 to $0.15. Conference Call The Company’s management will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international) and refer to the passcode 13694372. This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call. A recording of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 3, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 10, 2019. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13694372. Use of Non-GAAP Measures Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and net sales on an organic basis, excluding acquired assets and Asclera. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. About AngioDynamics, Inc. AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com. Safe Harbor This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ from AngioDynamics' expectations. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of fourth parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to fourth-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2019. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason. In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition. ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net sales $ 66,042 $ 63,943 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 27,825 27,990 Gross profit 38,217 35,953 % of net sales 57.9 % 56.2 % Operating expenses Research and development 6,292 7,374 Sales and marketing 19,380 18,405 General and administrative 8,453 8,435 Amortization of intangibles 3,868 3,434 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (448 ) 12 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 1,500 4,422 Total operating expenses 39,045 42,082 Operating income (828 ) (6,129 ) Interest expense, net (465 ) (917 ) Other income (expense), net (98 ) 114 Total other expense, net (563 ) (803 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,391 ) (6,932 ) Income tax benefit (116 ) (1,228 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,275 ) (5,704 ) Net Income from discontinued operations — 5,235 Net loss $ (1,275 ) $ (469 ) Loss per share - continuing operations Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) Income per share - discontinued operations Basic $ — $ 0.14 Diluted $ — $ 0.14 Loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 37,783 37,323 Diluted 37,783 37,323 ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,275 ) $ (5,704 ) Amortization of intangibles 3,868 3,434 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (448 ) 12 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 1,500 4,422 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) 593 — Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (1,064 ) (1,443 ) Adjusted net income $ 3,174 $ 721 Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Diluted loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.10 0.09 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (0.01 ) 0.00 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.04 0.12 Write-off of deferred financing fees (2) 0.02 — Tax effect of non-GAAP items (3) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Adjusted diluted sharecount 38,158 38,096 (1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Deferred financing fees related to the old credit agreement were written off during the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. (3) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for August 31, 2019 and 2018. ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAS and Adjusted EBITDAS: Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,275 ) $ (5,704 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (116 ) (1,228 ) Interest expense, net 465 917 Depreciation and amortization 5,170 4,812 Stock based compensation 1,984 2,143 EBITDAS $ 6,228 $ 940 Change in fair value of contingent consideration $ (448 ) $ 12 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 1,500 4,422 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 7,280 $ 5,374 Per diluted share: EBITDAS $ 0.16 $ 0.02 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 0.19 $ 0.14 (1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Three months ended Aug 31, 2019 Aug 31, 2018 % Growth Currency Impact Constant Currency Growth Net Sales by Product Category Vascular Interventions & Therapies $ 28,913 $ 28,598 1.1% Vascular Access 23,159 23,790 (2.7)% Oncology 13,970 11,555 20.9% Total $ 66,042 $ 63,943 3.3% 1.0% 3.5% Net Sales by Geography United States $ 52,937 $ 51,496 2.8% 0.0% 2.8% International 13,105 12,447 5.3% 1.0% 6.4% Total $ 66,042 $ 63,943 3.3% 1.0% 3.5% ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) August 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,649 $ 227,641 Total cash and investments 83,649 227,641 Accounts receivable, net 32,540 43,577 Inventories 45,229 40,071 Prepaid expenses and other 4,939 4,003 Total current assets 166,357 315,292 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,334 24,258 Other assets 9,352 3,835 Intangible assets, net 141,655 145,387 Goodwill 347,666 347,666 Total assets $ 690,364 $ 836,438 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,870 $ 22,829 Accrued liabilities 22,693 38,338 Current portion of long-term debt — 7,500 Current portion of contingent consideration 878 4,635 Other current liabilities 6,731 — Total current liabilities 47,172 73,302 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 124,407 Deferred income taxes 14,367 14,542 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 10,952 8,851 Other long-term liabilities 3,800 521 Total liabilities 76,291 221,623 Stockholders' equity 614,073 614,815 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 690,364 $ 836,438 ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations $ (1,275 ) $ (469 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,207 5,599 Stock based compensation 1,984 2,150 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (448 ) 12 Deferred income taxes (175 ) (10 ) Change in accounts receivable allowances (453 ) (228 ) Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 99 — Write-off of other assets 593 — Other (8 ) 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 11,474 (562 ) Inventories (5,153 ) (761 ) Prepaid expenses and other (746 ) (1,200 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (17,633 ) (13,429 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,534 ) (8,873 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,391 ) (682 ) Acquisition of intangibles (150 ) — Cash paid in acquisition — (37,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,541 ) (37,682 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (132,500 ) (1,250 ) Deferred financing costs on long-term debt (741 ) — Payment of contingent consideration previously established in purchase accounting (1,208 ) (2,100 ) Proceeds (outlays) from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan (1,300 ) 705 Net cash used in financing activities (135,749 ) (2,645 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (168 ) (134 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (143,992 ) (49,334 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,641 74,096 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,649 $ 24,762 ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands) Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows: Three months ended August 31, August 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,534 ) $ (8,873 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,391 ) (682 ) Free Cash Flow $ (7,925 ) $ (9,555 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005216/en/

