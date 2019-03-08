AngioDynamics : Wins Patent Infringement Dispute With Bard

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative,
minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral
vascular disease and oncology, today announced that the United States
District Court for the District of Delaware, on day four of a jury trial
at the close of C.R. Bard’s case (Plaintiff), granted judgement as a
matter of law under rule 50(a) in favor of AngioDynamics, dismissing
Bard’s suit alleging that certain of AngioDynamics’ implantable port
products infringed three Bard patents.
“We are pleased that the Court agreed to dismiss Bard’s case,” said Jim
Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics. “As
expected, the merits of our case won out. We are maintaining our focus
on bringing innovative products across our portfolio to our customers,
allowing them to more effectively enhance patient care.”
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is a leading provider of innovative,
minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare
providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease and oncology.
AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation
systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products,
angiographic products and accessories drainage products, thrombolytic
products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.
