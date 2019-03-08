AngioDynamics : Wins Patent Infringement Dispute With Bard

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease and oncology, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, on day four of a jury trial at the close of C.R. Bard’s case (Plaintiff), granted judgement as a matter of law under rule 50(a) in favor of AngioDynamics, dismissing Bard’s suit alleging that certain of AngioDynamics’ implantable port products infringed three Bard patents.

“We are pleased that the Court agreed to dismiss Bard’s case,” said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics. “As expected, the merits of our case won out. We are maintaining our focus on bringing innovative products across our portfolio to our customers, allowing them to more effectively enhance patient care.”

