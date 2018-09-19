Log in
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.
AngioDynamics : to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

09/19/2018

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that Michael C. Greiner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference at 8:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 347 M
EBIT 2019 46,0 M
Net income 2019 21,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 46,00
P/E ratio 2020 39,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capitalization 870 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Christopher Clemmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard W. Donnelly Chairman
David D. Helsel Senior Vice President-Global Operations, R&D
Michael C. Greiner CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Kim L. Seabury Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGIODYNAMICS, INC.41.07%869
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY20.17%68 825
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED8.09%12 234
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%5 351
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO36.62%4 227
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD--.--%3 244
