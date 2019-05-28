AngioDynamics : to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of its Listing on the Exchange

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative,
minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral
vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that representatives of
the Company will ring the NASDAQ Stock Market closing bell on Tuesday,
May 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of
the Company’s listing on the exchange.
“NASDAQ has provided AngioDynamics with a robust platform to access the
public equity markets and connect with potential shareholders and
investors,” said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of
AngioDynamics. “Since going public over 15 years ago, we have grown
almost 10-fold in revenue and are now driving future growth through
focused, strategic choices in key therapeutic areas. We are making
targeted investments aimed at advancing proprietary medical
technologies, such as AngioVac®, BioFlo®, and the
NanoKnife® System, all of which are addressing unmet patient
needs.”
Clemmer added, “Every day, AngioDynamics’ talented and dedicated
employees leverage their expertise in R&D and manufacturing to deliver
medical technologies that support high-quality care, wellness, and cures
for people living with society’s most challenging diseases. We believe
that these patients deserve to live healthier, happier lives, and we are
making meaningful strides across all facets of our business in support
of this core belief that we each share.”
AngioDynamics’ current fiscal year closes May 31, 2019. During the
current fiscal year, the Company completed the consolidation of two
production facilities; acquired BioSentry Tract Sealant®
technology and RadiaDyne; and announced the divestiture of its NAMIC
Fluid Management business. Additionally, the Company enrolled the first
patient in its DIRECT Clinical Study for the treatment of Stage III
pancreatic cancer and also received approval from the United States Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a pilot study for the use of
NanoKnife in the treatment of prostate cancer.
This afternoon, at 4:00 p.m. ET, AngioDynamics’ executive management
team will be joined by fellow team members at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange
in New York, where its three most tenured employees will ring the
closing bell on behalf of the Company. A live stream of the bell ringing
ceremony will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally
invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for
vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology.
AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation
systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products,
angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic
products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005196/en/