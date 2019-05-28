AngioDynamics : to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell to Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of its Listing on the Exchange

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that representatives of the Company will ring the NASDAQ Stock Market closing bell on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the Company’s listing on the exchange.

“NASDAQ has provided AngioDynamics with a robust platform to access the public equity markets and connect with potential shareholders and investors,” said Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics. “Since going public over 15 years ago, we have grown almost 10-fold in revenue and are now driving future growth through focused, strategic choices in key therapeutic areas. We are making targeted investments aimed at advancing proprietary medical technologies, such as AngioVac®, BioFlo®, and the NanoKnife® System, all of which are addressing unmet patient needs.”

Clemmer added, “Every day, AngioDynamics’ talented and dedicated employees leverage their expertise in R&D and manufacturing to deliver medical technologies that support high-quality care, wellness, and cures for people living with society’s most challenging diseases. We believe that these patients deserve to live healthier, happier lives, and we are making meaningful strides across all facets of our business in support of this core belief that we each share.”

AngioDynamics’ current fiscal year closes May 31, 2019. During the current fiscal year, the Company completed the consolidation of two production facilities; acquired BioSentry Tract Sealant® technology and RadiaDyne; and announced the divestiture of its NAMIC Fluid Management business. Additionally, the Company enrolled the first patient in its DIRECT Clinical Study for the treatment of Stage III pancreatic cancer and also received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a pilot study for the use of NanoKnife in the treatment of prostate cancer.

This afternoon, at 4:00 p.m. ET, AngioDynamics’ executive management team will be joined by fellow team members at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange in New York, where its three most tenured employees will ring the closing bell on behalf of the Company. A live stream of the bell ringing ceremony will be available at: https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005196/en/