ANGKOR GOLD CORP       CA03476B1040

ANGKOR GOLD CORP
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/20
0.115 CAD   -4.17%
02:04pANGKOR GOLD : Appoints New CFO
PU
06/29ANGKOR GOLD : Q3 2019-20 (June 29, 2020)
PU
06/20ANGKOR RESOURCES : Completes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement – $1,800,000.00
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angkor Gold : Appoints New CFO

07/04/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

Angkor Appoints New CFO

TORONTO, ON, (July 3, 2020): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") CEO Stephen Burega, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benita Sauer, CA, as the Chief Financial Officer of Angkor, effective immediately.

Benita is a Senior Manager with MNP having spent over a decade working as a CPA in public Practice across a variety of industries. With a strong Audit and Tax background, Benita directly manages a team of assurance professionals, and can draw on the support of MNPs specialized teams covering all aspects of public company accounting needs.

"We are very pleased to welcome Benita to Angkor," said Angkor CEO Stephen Burega. "With her skillset and dedicate team from MNP, we are certain that she'll fit in well with Angkor's international offering."

"I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of Angkor's Board and management to thank our outgoing CFO, Viktoriya Griffin, CPA, CA, for her exceptional work for us."

ABOUT MNP

MNP helps public companies that operate in Canada and abroad stay compliant, accountable, transparent and profitable. Our comprehensive suite of services are specifically designed to address the key challenges for public companies, regardless of industry. We provide support on everything from information security issues to complex regulatory requirements, so you can make decisions with confidence and reach your business goals.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019, it entered into negotiations with the Cambodian Government on Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734 Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Angkor Resources Corp. published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2020 18:03:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Burega Chief Executive Officer
Michael Weeks Executive Chairman
Viktoriya Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Terry Peter Mereniuk Independent Director
Kenneth Doman Booth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGKOR GOLD CORP-23.33%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION40.30%48 926
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.39%46 569
POLYUS72.59%22 963
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.51.29%19 311
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.20%18 541
