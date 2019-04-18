Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ANGLE plc    AGL   GB0034330679

ANGLE PLC

(AGL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:35:16 am
68.5 GBp   +1.48%
02:08aANGLE : Parsortix used in new cancer assessment technique
PU
04/12ANGLE : Lung cancer study uses angle's parsortix system
PU
04/04ANGLE : Aacr 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ANGLE : Parsortix used in new cancer assessment technique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

For immediate release

18 April 2019

ANGLE plc ('the Company')

MD ANDERSON DEVELOPS NEW TECHNIQUE FOR ASSESSING CANCER USING PARSORTIX

Study published in leading peer-reviewed publication Nature

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that top US cancer centre, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has developed a new technique for assessing the metastatic potential of breast cancer using ANGLE's ParsortixTM system.

The technique Transmembrane Receptor Dynamics (TReD) measures the dynamics of cytoskeletal structure and mechanical properties of live cancer cells held within the microfluidic Parsortix cassette using an optical interrogation technique. The development work has been published in the peer-reviewed publication, Nature.

The publication states that the TReD approach can serve 'as a new biophysical marker to probe the metastatic potential of cancer cells and even to monitor the transition of metastasis'. This offers the potential to differentiate highly invasive cancer cells from non to less-invasive cancer cells allowing more personalised treatment to be offered to the patient.

The technique is a significant advance on current approaches because 'it can deal with suspended cells and does not require mechanical contact or applied force with cells under examination'. Current approaches have a variety of key limitations including being technically challenging and/or labour intensive, requiring physical interaction with the cell and cannot be undertaken on live cells. The researchers state that TReD can be easily performed within the Parsortix system.

The work published in the journal Nature is available at

https://angleplc.com/library/publications/.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

'This study is the 19th peer-reviewed publication by a leading independent cancer centre demonstrating successful use of ANGLE's world leading Parsortix CTC system. We are pleased to see new applications of the system being developed by independent users of Parsortix, all of which add to the body of evidence and generate new commercial opportunities.'

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Max Bullen-Smith

ECM - Alice Lane

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 212 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on http://www.angleplc.com/the-parsortix-system/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the ParsortixTM system, and it enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest to the user in a format suitable for multiple downstream subsequent analyses. CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen as they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and the live cells harvested can be cultured. The Parsortix technology is the subject of 21 granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia with three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and FDA clearance is in process for the United States with a 400 subject study in metastatic breast cancer. ANGLE is seeking to be the first ever FDA cleared CTC harvesting system and only the third ever FDA cleared liquid biopsy test. ANGLE has already undertaken two separate 200 subject clinical studies under a program designed to develop an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test, with the results showing best in class accuracy (ROC-AUC) of 95.1%. The pelvic mass triage assay has undergone further refinement and optimisation, and is currently in the process of a clinical verification study.

ANGLE's technology for the multiplex evaluation of proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called the HyCEADTM Ziplex® platform and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach (the HyCEAD method) allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The HyCEAD Ziplex system is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests and was used in the ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test to achieve best in class accuracy (ROC-AUC) of 95.1%.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample-to-answer results in both centralised laboratory and point-of-use cartridge formats.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as QIAGEN, Abbott and Philips, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 19 peer-reviewed publications and numerous publicly available posters, available on our website.

Disclaimer

ANGLE plc published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLE PLC
02:08aANGLE : Parsortix used in new cancer assessment technique
PU
04/12ANGLE : Lung cancer study uses angle's parsortix system
PU
04/04ANGLE : Aacr 2019
PU
03/07ANGLE : Enrolment complete for fda clinical study
PU
02/28ANGLE : First subjects enrolled in ovarian cancer study
PU
02/25ANGLE : Customer demonstrates new use for parsortix
PU
02/11ANGLE : Research into role of immune cells in cancer
PU
01/29ANGLE : New application for parsortix in cancer analysis
PU
01/10ANGLE : Breakthrough cancer research using parsortix
PU
2018ANGLE : Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1,30 M
EBIT 2019 -10,3 M
Net income 2019 -8,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 75,6x
Capi. / Sales 2020 36,4x
Capitalization 98,3 M
Chart ANGLE PLC
Duration : Period :
ANGLE plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew D. W. Newland Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Garth Robert Selvey Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Cooke Director-Operations & Regulatory Affairs
Ian Francis Griffiths CFO, Secretary & Executive director
Jay Lewington Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLE PLC75.64%128
GILEAD SCIENCES1.12%82 282
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.47%45 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.56%39 477
GENMAB5.57%10 531
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC8.80%8 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About