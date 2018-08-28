Log in
ANGLE plc : Announces Parsortix Shows Evidence Of CTCs In Glioblastoma

08/28/2018 | 08:14am CEST

  • Parsortix system provides the first evidence of circulating tumour cell clusters in glioblastoma
  • Parsortix system detects CTCs in the peripheral blood of brain cancer patients
  • Liquid biopsy may provide key information for the treatment of brain cancer patients where tissue biopsy is not possible

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that its ParsortixTM system is the subject of a further peer-reviewed publication in the British Journal of Cancer, detailing collaborative research work lead by Professor Nicola Aceto at the Cancer Metastasis Laboratory, University of Basel (Basel).

Basel has demonstrated that, using the Parsortix system with a simple blood test, they can detect circulating tumour cells (CTCs) in human glioblastoma and that these can be analysed to provide molecular characterisation of the cancer. Until now, it has been hypothesised that clusters of CTCs in brain cancers will generally not pass through the blood-brain barrier. Basel has now shown that, as well as singular CTCs, clusters of CTCs will pass through the blood-brain barrier and can be harvested for analysis using the Parsortix system. Clusters are known to be highly efficient metastatic precursors and are consequently of particular medical interest.

The authors state that their work "provides the first evidence that circulating glioblastoma clusters can overcome the blood-brain barrier and reach the peripheral circulation".

The publication entitled "Detection of circulating tumour cell clusters in human glioblastoma" is available here:

https://angleplc.com/library/publications/

In addition, two other recent peer-reviewed publications involving Parsortix have also been added to the website. These are: 1) Cytometry Part A "The ParsortixTM Cell Separation System - A Versatile Liquid Biopsy Platform" and 2) Journal of Clinical Pathology "The precious cell block".

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"The glioblastoma work is a further example of ground breaking research being undertaken by a Parsortix customer in addition to ANGLE's own efforts to commercialise the Parsortix system. University of Basel and their collaborators are working on the application of this approach for the treatment of glioblastoma patients and we look forward to reporting further developments in due course."

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Max Bullen-Smith

ECM - Alice Lane

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert

Evan Smith, Anne Troy (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 212 850 5612

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on http://www.angleplc.com/the-parsortix-system/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the ParsortixTM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called Ziplex® and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. These technologies can be combined to provide fully automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point of use cartridge formats. It is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

SOURCE: ANGLE plc


© Accesswire 2018
