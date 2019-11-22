22 November 2019

Angling Direct plc

('Angling Direct' or the 'Company')

Angling Direct wins Outstanding Achievement Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Angling Direct plc(AIM: ANG.L), the UK's largest and fastest growing fishing tackle and equipment retailer, is delighted to announce that it was named winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Norfolk Business Awards, held on Thursday 21 November at the Norfolk Showground Arena.

The prestigious event, organised annually by the Eastern Daily Press, is the highlight of the Norfolk business calendar and celebrates exceptional individuals and organisations that have contributed to the vibrant economic and social landscape of Norfolk. Actor and presenter, James Nesbitt, presented 11 awards to the very best of the county's business community in front of over 500 guests.

The Outstanding Achievement Award recognises Angling Direct's remarkable growth from a single fishing shop in Wroxham to the nation's market leading fishing retailer, which now operates 32 stores across the UK and has an increasing online presence, both in the UK and in Europe. The Company's achievements have assisted in placing Norfolk firmly on the map as a dynamic and successful region in which to live and work.

Angling Direct's Chief Executive Officer, Darren Bailey, commented:

'We would like to thank the Eastern Daily Press and this year's event sponsor, Norwich Research Park, for awarding Angling Direct with this very respectable accolade. It is all down to the effort, commitment and passion of our incredible team that we are in a position to be nominated for such awards. The team's belief in the success of the Company has allowed us to push forward, even through the most challenging of times, in our effort to create the platform for scale required to deliver growth. We are looking forward to seeing what 2020 brings as we continue to execute on our expansion strategy both in the UK and abroad.'

