Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Angling Direct plc    ANG   GB00BF1XGQ00

ANGLING DIRECT PLC

(ANG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/21 11:35:20 am
63.5 GBp   --.--%
02:07aANGLING DIRECT : wins Outstanding Achievement Award
PU
10/23ANGLING DIRECT : Directorate Changes 23rd October 2019
PU
10/21ANGLING DIRECT : New Store Opening 21st October 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angling Direct : wins Outstanding Achievement Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:07am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Angling Direct wins Outstanding Achievement Award
Released 07:00 22-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 2687U
Angling Direct PLC
22 November 2019

22 November 2019

Angling Direct plc

('Angling Direct' or the 'Company')

Angling Direct wins Outstanding Achievement Award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Angling Direct plc(AIM: ANG.L), the UK's largest and fastest growing fishing tackle and equipment retailer, is delighted to announce that it was named winner of the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Norfolk Business Awards, held on Thursday 21 November at the Norfolk Showground Arena.

The prestigious event, organised annually by the Eastern Daily Press, is the highlight of the Norfolk business calendar and celebrates exceptional individuals and organisations that have contributed to the vibrant economic and social landscape of Norfolk. Actor and presenter, James Nesbitt, presented 11 awards to the very best of the county's business community in front of over 500 guests.

The Outstanding Achievement Award recognises Angling Direct's remarkable growth from a single fishing shop in Wroxham to the nation's market leading fishing retailer, which now operates 32 stores across the UK and has an increasing online presence, both in the UK and in Europe. The Company's achievements have assisted in placing Norfolk firmly on the map as a dynamic and successful region in which to live and work.

Angling Direct's Chief Executive Officer, Darren Bailey, commented:

'We would like to thank the Eastern Daily Press and this year's event sponsor, Norwich Research Park, for awarding Angling Direct with this very respectable accolade. It is all down to the effort, commitment and passion of our incredible team that we are in a position to be nominated for such awards. The team's belief in the success of the Company has allowed us to push forward, even through the most challenging of times, in our effort to create the platform for scale required to deliver growth. We are looking forward to seeing what 2020 brings as we continue to execute on our expansion strategy both in the UK and abroad.'

For further information:

Angling Direct PLC

+44 (0) 1603 258658

Martyn Page, Executive Chairman


Darren Bailey, Chief Executive Officer


Cenkos Securities - NOMAD and Broker

Stephen Keys (Corporate Finance)

Russell Kerr (Sales)

+44 (0) 207 3978900



Yellow Jersey PR - Financial PR

+44 (0) 203 004 9512

Charles Goodwin

+44 (0) 7747 788 221

Harriet Jackson

Annabel Atkins

+44 (0) 7544 275 882

Notes for editors

About Angling Direct plc

Angling Direct is the largest specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK. The Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of retail stores, located throughout the UK, as well as through its own website (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and other third-party websites.

The Company currently sells over 21,500 fishing tackle products, including capital items, consumables, luggage and clothing. The Company also owns and sells fishing tackle products under its own brand 'Advanta', which was formally launched in March 2016.

From 1986 to 2003 the Company's Founders acquired interests in a number of small independent fishing tackle shops in Norfolk and, in 2003, they acquired a significant premises in Norwich, which was branded Angling Direct. Since 2003, the Company has continued to acquire or open new stores, taking the total number up to 32 retail stores. In 2015 the Company opened a 30,000 sq ft central distribution centre in Rackheath, Norfolk, where the Company's head office is also located.

Angling Direct's shares are traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANG.L.

For further information, please visit www.anglingdirect.co.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAMMMZMKMNGLZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Angling Direct wins Outstanding Achievement Award - RNS

Disclaimer

Angling Direct plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ANGLING DIRECT PLC
02:07aANGLING DIRECT : wins Outstanding Achievement Award
PU
10/23ANGLING DIRECT : Directorate Changes 23rd October 2019
PU
10/21ANGLING DIRECT : New Store Opening 21st October 2019
PU
10/16ANGLING DIRECT : Acquisition of Erics Angling 16th October 2019
PU
10/11TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings 11th October 2019
PU
10/07ANGLING DIRECT : Interims 6th October 2019 7th October 2019
PU
10/04ANGLING DIRECT : Director Appointment 4th October 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 54,8 M
EBIT 2020 -0,20 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M
Finance 2020 8,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
P/E ratio 2021 212x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 41,0 M
Chart ANGLING DIRECT PLC
Duration : Period :
Angling Direct plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLING DIRECT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,64  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Ian Bailey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Graham Page Executive Chairman
Wouter Putman Operations Manager
John Ian Lindsay Hunter Finance Director & Executive Director
David Paul Rodwell Davies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLING DIRECT PLC-24.85%53
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.64%407 221
NETFLIX16.45%133 737
NASPERS LIMITED-21.18%65 990
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%47 814
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.21.61%24 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group